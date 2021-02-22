Where Was 'White House Farm' Filmed? Here's An Insight Into The British Crime Drama Series

White House Farm is a British based crime drama miniseries that was based on the real-life events of the tragic family murders in August 1985, when five members of the same family were murdered at an Essex farmhouse. The series dramatises several published accounts, extensive research and interviews that provide fresh insight into the tragic events and the following investigation. While the six-part miniseries is set in Tolleshunt D’Arcy, the Essex village where the real-life murders took place, none of the filmings for the series happened there. So where was White House Farm filmed? Read on to find out about the White House Farm filming locations.

Read more| 'The Fat Boys' Rapper Prince Markie Dee Dies At 52; Here's A Look At His Legacy

Where was White House Farm filmed?

Chequers Inn Pub, Roxwell, Chelmsford, England

According to EssexLive, none of the shooting for the ITV drama actually took place in the real Tolleshunt D’Arcy, but production teams did visit nearby towns and cities in Essex. In October 2018, film crews were spotted in the village of Roxwell just outside of Chelmsford, for what was described by the press as a "top secret ITV project". White House Farm series director Paul Whittington said that the house they used to depict the real White House Farm was the main priority. The production crew used other shooting locations to replicate areas where the murders took place. Locals in Chelmsford, Roxwell spotted actors dressed in 1980's clothing at the Chequers Inn Pub and spotted Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen (playing Brett Collins) on set.

Read more| Titanic's 'awful' Alternate Ending Leaves Fans Wishing They 'never Saw It': Watch

Chelmsford Crown Court - Actual location of Jeremy Bamber's trial

The murder trial in the series was filmed at Chelmsford Crown Court – the same location where the real trial of Jeremy Bamber took place. Freddie Fox – who plays Bamber – was seen on set, with hearses and other cars suggesting the filming of a funeral scene. Camera crews were also spotted by locals filming outside Bourtree Cottage in Goldhanger, where Jeremy Bamber lived at the time of the murders. Director Paul Whittington added that aside from filming at the real Chelmsford Crown court, the crew avoided shooting in the same exact courtroom out of respect for the real-life victims. Instead, the production crew filmed in the next door courtroom to the one actually used for Jeremy Bamber’s trial. Filming also took place at Bourtree Cottage in Golhanger in 2018, which is where serial killer Jeremy Bamber lived at the time of the murders.

Read more| Taylor Swift's Fans Speculate Title Tracks Of New Songs On ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)'

More about White House Farm miniseries

White House Farm is a crime drama miniseries that is based on true events from August 6 1985, where five members of the Bamber-Caffell family were shot dead at White House Farm, Essex. The series follows police detectives DCI Taff Jones (Stephen Graham) and DS Stan Jones (Mark Addy) who are called in to investigate the murders. Jeremy Bamber was convicted of killing his adoptive parents, Nevill and June, sister Shelia Caffell and her six-year-old twin sons Daniel and Nicholas the following year. The series was re-released by HBO Max in September 2020, under the title The Murders at White House Farm. Mark Addy, Gemma Whelan, Mark Stanley, Alexa Davies, Amanda Burton and Nicholas Farrell also appeared in supporting roles in this series.

Read more| Where Is 'Bakeaway Camp' Filmed? Here's An Insight Into The Martha Stewart Cooking Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.