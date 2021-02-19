Where Is 'Bakeaway Camp' Filmed? Here's An Insight Into The Martha Stewart Cooking Series

Martha Stewart's new baking competition, Bakeaway Camp is about the contestants who will face conditions more rustic than fans of bread and biscuits have ever seen before. The show has people wondering where is Bakeaway Camp filmed? Read on to find out about the filming location of Bakeaway camp.

Where is Bakeaway Camp filmed?

Bedford, Westchester County, New York

Martha Stewart’s own home is the filming location of Bakeaway Camp. The house is located in the town of Bedford in Westchester County, New York. The property is known as Cantitoe Corners. Stewart purchased it in 2000 and gradually moved there. Here's a look!

Martha Stewart's home boasts of a farm and a number of other tiny houses and out-buildings. Hence, it's been described as a small village. According to The New York Times, the property sprawls over 150 acres. Stewart said that she always wanted to measure a place where she could tend to a farm of her own. When the millionaire, Ruth Sharpe’s family decided to sell the property, Stewart immediately bought it. The home is situated next to Ralph Lauren’s Bedford home.

Stewart's farm is run using sustainable practices. It was reportedly her driving philosophy when she bought the Bedford property. Her farm has Friesen horses, a variety of daffodils, Japanese maple groves, lilac, pin-oak, and numerous other flora and fauna. Apart from that, her Bedford also has a greenhouse where Stewart maintains tropical plants. Near the greenhouse, there is also a vegetable garden.

More about Martha Stewart's Bakeaway Camp

According to IMDb, Bakeaway Camp is about six campers who brave the outdoor elements for a once in a lifetime opportunity - to perfect their baking skills under the watchful eye of baking mentor Martha Stewart, host Jesse Palmer and camp counsellors with baking experts Carla Hall and Dan Langan.

In each episode, the bakers are lead through challenges that test their skills over two rounds, with the most impressive baker getting a personal one-on-one mentoring session with Martha, in her home kitchen. The baker that displays the least amount of progress at the end of each episode will pack their bags and head home. The last camper standing wins a kitchen filled with appliances worth $25,000.

