Taylor Swift's Fans Speculate Title Tracks Of New Songs On ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)'

American singer Taylor Swift is keeping Swiftie fans occupied with the release of several songs over the months. The singer-songwriter has dropped two new albums, Folklore and Evermore, as a surprise for her devout fans. She also recently released the first re-recording of her upcoming sophomore album Fearless (Taylor's Version). Fans were waiting impatiently for Swift to re-release Fearless for months on end when the singer was battling the rights to own the masters of her first six albums allegedly 'stolen' by her former music producer Scooter Braun. What fans did not expect was the revelation that she would release additional six songs on the Fearless album that were never released before.

Fans speculate track-list of Fearless (Taylor's version)

Hey guys so who’s gonna tell 18 year old me that our love story would still be going strong all these years later? 🥺 Thanks for the ways you fill my life with love 24/7, every damn day. Happy Valentines Day 💛 💛 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 14, 2021

After Swift's Good Morning America announcement, Swifties took to Twitter to speculate all the tracks in her upcoming Fearless re-release. Some Swifties have also managed to find a photo of what seems to be an old tracklist for Fearless. The photo has seven songs written in lipstick on a mirror in Swift’s childhood room which is documented on Taylor’s 'Board'. The tracklist reads as follows: Permanent, Tell Me Why, I’d Lie, Fearless, Dark Blue, Spark and the last one The One Thing. But of course, Swifties may have to wait until April 9, 2021, to ascertain their predictions on the song list. For now, fans can only anticipate whether all the above songs will actually be released in her album.

Taylor Swift reveals six new songs on Fearless: Taylor Swift Version

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

Swift shared on her social media pages ahead of the release of her song, Love Story (Taylor’s Version) saying that she has spoken a lot before about previously remaking her albums, as this will 'illuminate' where she comes from. Swift claims that artists should be given the rights to own their work, as they know their work best. Taylor explained that she was the only one with the knowledge of which songs 'almost' made the Fearless album, but didn't make it into the final album release due to various reasons.

the evermore deluxe album with 2 bonus tracks “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go” is now available! https://t.co/IAAy6Yc1pD pic.twitter.com/nLcCdDibce — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 8, 2021

In her special announcement on Good Morning America program, she also revealed the reason why she gifted fans with new songs for Fearless (Taylor’s Version). She said that she wants her fans to know the 'whole story' and discover the true artist behind the Fearless album that previously stripped off due to various reasons. For the re-released album, she chose to include six new songs never released before, written when she was between 16-18 years old. She added she would have regretted it if she had left these new tracks behind.

