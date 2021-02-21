Titanic's 'awful' Alternate Ending Leaves Fans Wishing They 'never Saw It': Watch

An alternate ending to Titanic has taken the internet by storm as netizens say that it is “unbelievably awful” and would have “ruined” the film for them. The 1997 film begins and ends with an elderly version of Kate Winslet’s character Rise on board along with treasure hunter Brock Lovett who is searching the wreckage of the ship with hopes of finding a necklace named ‘The Heart of the Ocean’. He ropes in Rose, hoping she can lead him to the jewel, however, she secretly has it in her possession all along, dropping it into the ocean just as Brock abandons his search.

Now, in the alternate ending of the movie, rather than sneaking away to throw the necklace into the ocean, Rose is caught by Brock, who desperately begs her to let him hold it. Rose allows it, but she also delivers a cliché line, telling him, “You look for treasure in the wrong places, Mr. Lovett. Only life is priceless, and making each day count”.

Within seconds, Rose then pulls the necklace from his grasp and maintains bizarre eye contact with him as she tosses the jewel over her shoulder into the water while making an exciting squeaking noise. At this point, a member of Brock’s team then screams at Rose, while Brock breaks into some weird manic laughter and then asks Rose’s granddaughter to dance. Watch the clip below;

The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me pic.twitter.com/L3vSrSb72e — Pat Brennan (@patbrennan88) February 16, 2021

Netizens wish they never saw it

Since shared, the clip has been viewed nearly 1.3 million times. With thousands of likes and comments, while some users called it “hilarious”, others wrote that they wished they never saw it. One user even jokingly said, “The squeak she makes when she throws it overboard”. Another added, “The only way this could’ve been worse is if there was a shot of the jewelry reaching the bottom of the ocean and landing in the hand of a skeleton wearing Jack’s clothes”.

it's this part that has me ON THE FLOOOOOOR 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tEJ39K9gcX — ...plus an attitude like Tupac got. (@SONSPLASHA) February 17, 2021

That was really awful. Part of what makes the existing ending work is that she kept the diamond all those years and nobody else knew. Without her secret intact, it opens the story up again when it needs to be closed. Cameron definitely made the correct choice. — Eric Moore (@erictylermoore) February 17, 2021

This could have only been better if the old lady would have put on a jetpack and yeeted herself into the sky, shouting "Wheeeee!" — Jules 'Ominous Christmas Music' McCloud (@Jules_McCloud) February 18, 2021

is this real im absolutely CRYING WHAT LMAO....the deranged laughter after she tosses it in just gets it. 4 more oscars for this scene alone — Catuallie🌻 (@catuallie) February 18, 2021

I...I wish I never saw this — Be Like Ang💨 (@angiepooh09) February 18, 2021

He should have just took it and yeeted her like game of thrones pic.twitter.com/hQB4hqB0L4 — Fight For the Planet (@Red13_Avalanche) February 17, 2021

This is so bad it's like a parody! 😂 I also never understood why she held onto it when it was from evil Cal — Judy Johnson (@JudyJourno) February 18, 2021

Yikes. Worst line toss up between "That really sucks lady!" and "Would you like to dance?" — Lasta Drachkovitch (@lastadrak) February 17, 2021

