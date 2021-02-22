White House Farm Real Characters Played By The Actors In This True Crime Series

White House Farm is a British crime drama based on a true crime story that took place in August 1985. The TV miniseries shows in detail how the Bamber-Caffell family was shot to death at White House Farm, Essex. Here is some information and details about the real characters in White House Farm that have been portrayed in the series, read on to know.

White House Farm real characters

On August 7, 1985, married couple June Bamber, Nevill Bamber along with their adopted daughter Sheila Caffell and her twin sons Daniel Caffell and Nicholas Caffell were murdered.

Freddie Fox as Jeremy Bamber

Jeremy Bamber was found guilty of murdering the Bamber-Caffell family. Jeremy was adopted by the Bamber couple when he was six months old. He was the only survivor that night and had claimed that on that particular night, he had received a call by his father that her sister, Sheila had “gone berserk” with a gun. Though police believed his claims initially into the case, he was later proven guilty in the court of law and is currently serving his sentence.

Cressida Bonas as Sheila Caffell

Sheila was adopted by the Bambers when she was three months old. She was married and was a mother to twin boys, Daniel and Nicholas. Sheila was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and over the years, despite seeking medical health, her mental health was declining.

When the White House Farm murders took place, it was believed by the cops that Sheila had fired the shots and then turned the gun on herself. The police had suspected that due to her mental health, she had taken such a step. However, later it was proven in court that she was falsely framed for the murders.

Amanda Burton as June Bamber and Nicholas Farrell as Nevill Bamber

The Bamber couple was 61 years of age when they were murdered at the White House Farm. They were the parents of Sheila and Jeremy and grandparents to Daniel and Nicholas. The Bambers were well off, and it is believed that Jeremy had murdered the family to inherit their property and wealth.

Mark Stanley as Colin Caffell

White House Farm cast includes Mark Stanley as Colin Caffell was the husband of Sheila Caffell and father to Nicholas and Daniel. He was married to Sheila in the year 1977 and divorced in 1980. He was not one of the victims murdered that night.

White House Farm review: 7.4/10 on IMDb.

