Who Dies In The Umbrella Academy Season 2? Are Allison And Ben Dead?

The Umbrella Academy on Netflix revolves around the story of the Hargreeves, a bizarre and dysfunctional family of seven adopted siblings. These siblings have exceptional abilities aka superpowers. The Umbrella Academy Season 1 ended with the Hargreeves transporting themselves to another place and time. They make these haphazard efforts to save themselves from the end of the world. Hence, The Umbrella Academy season 2 will catch up with the superhero siblings in Dallas, Texas. However, the trailer for season 2 has revealed that the Hargreeves have landed in different years between 1960 and 1963. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 can be seen on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT from July 31st onwards.

Umbrella academy season 2 deaths

Allison death

No, Allison does not die in the Umbrella Academy Season 2.

Hazel

One can see the character Hazel dying quite early in the start of The Umbrella Academy season 2. It is shown that after he delivers his warning to Five about the upcoming apocalypse as instructed by Agnes. He is then killed by Swedes.

Agnes

While it is not shown about when Agnes dies in the series, Hazel mentions that he and Agnes spent 20 years together before she succumbed to cancer.

Elliott

Elliott plays the role of conspiracy theorist in The Umbrella Academy season 2. He was also killed off by Swedes. He was probably killed because he got to know too much about his connection to the family and because he hosted them whenever they needed a place to stay.

Secret revealed about Ben death

Even though Ben had died in the first season. But in this season even Ben’s ghost is gone away. When Ben stops Vanya from exploding, he deteriorated himself in the process. The moment was a sad time as both siblings vanish. This is when even Ben’s ghost parts ways and never returns.

Carl

Carl is seen stopping his wife Sissy, who is thinking of running away with Vanya. Just then Harlan chooses to go away with his mother Sissy, so Carl grabs a gun. However, he mistakenly shoots towards Harlan where Harlan’s powers activate and deflect the bullet towards Carl.

The Handler

One can see Swedes killing off The Handler as, due to her, his brothers passed away. The Handler was actually shown to be dead in the first season, but she returned for the second season before bidding her last goodbye.

All of the family

Actually all of the family died for a few seconds in The Umbrella Academy season 2. However Five remembers his father Reginald’s trick to work in seconds, so he briefly rewinds time to save everyone, and finally ensures that the Handler doesn’t kill them this time.

Since the next season has not been confirmed yet, it is unclear if and when The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will come out. But, looking at the performance and ratings of the show’s first two seasons, its future seems bright. There was an 18 months gap between the first two seasons. Now, given the delays in production and filming due to COVID-19, even if The Umbrella Academy gets renewed for the next season, it won’t come out either until late 2021 or early 2022.

