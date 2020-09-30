Can Anushka & Priyanka Be Perfect Colleagues In Rizzoli And Isles' Bollywood Remake?

Rizzoli and Isles is one of the popular American crime telly series based on the novel by Tess Gerritsen called The Apprentice. The plot revolves around a Jane Rizzoli who is Boston detective and her colleague, Maura Isles who works as a medical examiner in the police.

They are out to nab a serial killer named Charles Hoyt who uses his medical knowledge to torture his victims and induce fear in them before killing. Although Hoyt gets caught, he has a number of apprentices carrying out his heinous crimes. If Rizzoli and Jane is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors perfect for the cast.

Jane Rizzoli - Priyanka Chopra

She is a sort of tomboyish detective who is known for her impulsive and brash personality. She is also known for her confidence and her brilliant work as a detective. However, she rarely opens up to anyone except her friend and colleague, Isles. Known for being a good actor and having worked in Quantico, Priyanka Chopra seems ideal to play this role.

Image credit: Angie Harmon Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Maura Isles - Anushka Sharma

She is the chief medical examiner and forensic expert in Boston’s police department. Her work also makes her dig too deep into living people which sometimes becomes a difficulty for her. She is best friends with Rizzoli and is known for her steadfast personality and love for examining dead bodies. Known for her brilliant acting, Anushka Sharma seems just the actor to play this role.

Image credit: Sasha Alexander Instagram, Anushka Sharma Instagram

Angela Rizzoli - Dimple Kapadia

She is Jane’s mother who is fiercely protective of her daughter. She constantly pesters Jane to act a bit more feminine and is always trying to set her up on dates. She works at a bar. Known for her quirky personality, Dimple Kapadia might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Lorraine.bracco.fans Instagram, Dimple_Kapadia_fanpage Instagram

Francesco Rizzoli Jr - Ayushmann Khurrana

He is Jane’s brother a police officer in the Boston police department. Although he looks up to Jane, he does not like being overshadowed by her strong persona. He became a cop against his mother’s wishes and is also very protective of his sister. Having already played a cop in Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana might be ideal to portray this role on screen.

Image credit: Jordan Bridges Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Charles Hoyt - Anil Kapoor

He is a serial killer who stabbed Jane in both of her hands. However, he was captured but even then threatened Jane from behind the bars. He dies in the episode ‘Remember Me’ of cancer but even then makes a last attempt to kill Jane before he dies. Being a great actor, Anil Kapoor might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: OutVisArt Twitter, Anil Kapoor Instagram

