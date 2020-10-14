'Charmed' Original Cast Unhappy With The 'reboot' Version; Fans Stand Divided

Actor Sarah Jeffrey has stood in defence of her show, Charmed. This happened after the lead female actors of the original show were being critical about the reboot cast. Read on to know more about the feud.

Sarah Jeffery slams back at Holly Combs and Rose McGowan's comments about new Charmed

Sarah took to Twitter as she shared a video where Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan are talking about why their version of Charmed isn’t available on Netflix. Holly went on to speculate that the streaming platform probably doesn’t want the viewers to watch the old show with the old people in it. McGowen said multiple times in the video that the reboot 'sucks', and later also mentioned that she hasn’t even watched it yet.

Jeffery along with Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock play the sister witches Mel, Macy, and Maggie in the reboot. Sarah has found the behaviour by the original cast to be 'pathetic', mentioning how grown women are behaving so embarrassingly and are putting down women of colour. She shared the video and followed it with two tweets.

Her first tweet read - “You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way.” This was followed by another one. Check the tweet below:

2/2 I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020

After Sarah’s tweets, Holly Marie Combs stood in her defence as she replied to Jeffrey’s tweets saying that she is making derogatory comments even though there is evidence against it and that there is personal gain behind it. Check her tweet below:

That’s some bullshit. And a lot of it. Clearly. People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person’s character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 13, 2020

There’s more important things happening in the world. Carry on. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 13, 2020

Holly has not been very happy with the show since its beginning as she had mentioned earlier back in 2018.

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018

However, fans stand divided on this as some say that the original cast was better and there’s nothing like it. Some defended Sarah Jeffrey while some mentioned liking both the shows. Have a look at the tweets by the fans.

1) Are we watching the same video?



2) If you get the chance to put your heart & soul into your show for 5-8yrs & then 10ish years later someone comes along & just redoes it without any respect to you and those who made the show-you not going to feel slightly upset in any way? — Janine 🥂 (@JanineCeline5) October 13, 2020

I like the original, I don't like the new one at all, maybe a younger base for the new show, I think the fans of the original charmed feel the same way, no one could duplicate the chemistry between the original cast, — debra morge (@debby219) October 14, 2020

I'll say this I love the Reboot of CHARMED and I'm glad that you are doing you and Being urself I don't get why people thinks it's right 2 be hateful towards A new show or Reboot and be rude 2 people or etc. I hope those other people find happiness somewhere else. — Xena Hill (@XenaHill3) October 14, 2020

Love both shows. Watched charmed OG from the beginning. And then watched the new charmed. Both good in their own right. — Sea of Rose & Ivy (@mudblood2289) October 13, 2020

