'Charmed' Original Cast Unhappy With The 'reboot' Version; Fans Stand Divided

'Charmed' cast from the old and the reboot one have gotten into a feud on social media, while fans' reactions remain polarized. Read on to know more details

charmed cast

Actor Sarah Jeffrey has stood in defence of her show, Charmed. This happened after the lead female actors of the original show were being critical about the reboot cast. Read on to know more about the feud.

Sarah Jeffery slams back at Holly Combs and Rose McGowan's comments about new Charmed 

Sarah took to Twitter as she shared a video where Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan are talking about why their version of Charmed isn’t available on Netflix. Holly went on to speculate that the streaming platform probably doesn’t want the viewers to watch the old show with the old people in it. McGowen said multiple times in the video that the reboot 'sucks', and later also mentioned that she hasn’t even watched it yet.

Jeffery along with Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock play the sister witches Mel, Macy, and Maggie in the reboot. Sarah has found the behaviour by the original cast to be 'pathetic', mentioning how grown women are behaving so embarrassingly and are putting down women of colour. She shared the video and followed it with two tweets.

Her first tweet read - “You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way.” This was followed by another one. Check the tweet below:

After Sarah’s tweets, Holly Marie Combs stood in her defence as she replied to Jeffrey’s tweets saying that she is making derogatory comments even though there is evidence against it and that there is personal gain behind it. Check her tweet below:

Holly has not been very happy with the show since its beginning as she had mentioned earlier back in 2018.

However, fans stand divided on this as some say that the original cast was better and there’s nothing like it. Some defended Sarah Jeffrey while some mentioned liking both the shows. Have a look at the tweets by the fans. 

