Who Is Cree Cicchino Dating? Know Details About Her Current Relationship

Cree Cicchino is famous for her role of Babe in Nickelodeon comedy series Game Shakers. She kick-started her career as a child actor with the show, which aired from 2015 to 2019. Later on, she portrayed Marisol in Netflix drama, Mr Iglesias. Born and brought up in The Queens, New York, she aspired to be a singer and dancer but grabbed the opportunity to become an actor as she got it. As per Styles Rant, Cree Cicchino began her dancing career at the tender age of 4 years old.

Besides garnering fame, Cree Cicchino’s relationship status has been a subject of discussion among her fans. So, we have mentioned everything to know about Cree Cicchino's boyfriend. Know more about who is Cree Cicchino dating.

Who is Cree Cicchino dating?

According to a report by Styles Rant, Cree Cicchino has been single. She does not have any boyfriend, while speculations about her affair with co-star Jace Norman went on for a long time. So, the Game Shakers star did not speak anything regarding her relationship.

Jaheem Toombs' photos with Cree Cicchino

Previously, on Valentine’s Day 2020, 100 Things to Do Before High School star Jaheem Toombs proposed his fellow Nickelodeon alumna. It took the internet by storm. The duo shared a series of pictures through their respective official social media handles. They featured Jaheem Toombs on one knee, giving Cree Cicchino an emotional moment to remember forever. This act took place in front of the castle in Disneyland, making it more romantic. One of the photos also showcased a close up of Cicchino’s ring on her finger, which confirmed the fans about their engagement.

However, later on, the star clarified that the proposal was fake. Cicchino updated the Instagram post captions stating they thought it would be fun to take such pictures in front of the castle in Disneyland on Valentine’s Day. She added that the duo is close to each other and best of friends, but not engaged.

The actor penned, “...now I’m in a whole new world with you. ✨ Update: Definitely NOT engaged! Apologies for the confusion😂 We thought it would be fun to take some fake little proposal pics in front of the castle at Disney, on Valentines Day. We are the best of friends and love each other very much! But we can happily confirm we are NOT actually engaged. 🖤 With Love, Cree and Jah."

Check out Jaheem Toombs' photos as Cree Cicchino's boyfriend in fake proposal scene.

