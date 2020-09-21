Who Is Mackenzie Dipman? Here's All About The Love Island 2 Star

United State’s version of the international dating Television show, Love Island, had incredible success during its first run on television. Now, the series is back for season 2. Love Island season 2 premiered on CBS on August 24 and along with it came fresh rounds of love, drama and controversies. Mackenzie Dipman was one of the new faces on the show’s season 2, who walked into the villa as a commoner but left as a reality star. The islander won a lot of love in her time on the show. Read on to find out all about Mackenzie Dipman.

Who is Mackenzie Dipman?

Mackenzie Dipman hails from Scottsdale in Arizona. A travel enthusiast, Mackenzie often travels to far-off countries to learn more about the world. Born in 1994, Mackenzie Dipman is 24. And it looks as though the blond beauty has already achieved quite a lot at a young age. She is a celebrity figure on Instagram with over 100,000 followers.

However, Love Island season 2 appears to be her biggest gig yet. On the show, Mackenzie has revealed that she had worked at Casa Amigos, which is a popular nightclub in Arizona. She credits her very her confidence in her experience at her ‘first job.’ In her interview with CBS, Mackenzie revealed that her celebrity crush is Matthew McConaughey and she wishes to find a southern gentleman on the show.

Mackenzie on Love Island has won many modelling contests

A report on Screen Rant has revealed that Mackenzie has competed as a pageant queen for many years now. She has crowned as Miss Arizona Teen USA 2015 first runner-up. She was also Miss Idaho 2017 third runner-up.

Mackenzie on Love Island is a strict vegetarian

Looking at her Instagram, it is clearly visible that the 24-year-old reality star is an animal lover. She also has a rescue dog. Given her love for animals, Mackenzie is also a strict vegetarian.

What happened to Mackenzie Dipman on Love Island?

While Mackenzie on Love Island appeared to be one of the strongest contestants, she was eliminated from the show in merely 3 weeks of the season. Mackenzie left the show on September 18. In her last interview, before leaving the show, she the blond beauty claimed that she wanted to pursue a relationship with Connor, if he came out of the show single.

She also revealed that out of all her girlfriends on the show she was going to miss Moira the most. While talking about her future, Mackenzie said that she hoped to have a good career in five years. The Instagram model revealed that she had some business ideas that she wanted to work on after her departure from Love Island 2.

