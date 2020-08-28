Are Love Island Couples Still Together? Details About Season 1 US Love Island Couples

Love Island is one of the most popular dating serials worldwide on the small screen industry. As the second season of the US version started airing on CBS, fans of the show have been wondering if the couples from the previous season are still together. Here is information about which of the couples are still together from the debut season of Love Island USA.

Like any other dating show, Love Island too featured young adults who entered the show ‘to find love’ or their ‘perfect match’. However, it is often observed that several couples break off once they move out of the ‘perfect’ setting of the houses or villas that they had been living in. When reality checks in and life happens, often the couple part ways.

Are love island couples still together?

Winning couple Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber

Status: Single

Image credits: Elizabeth Weber/ Instagram

Zac and Elizabeth were paired up on day one of the show and never split up. They went on to become the winner of the inaugural season of Love Island USA. However, the couple dated for several months after the show ended but eventually broke up by the end of 2019.

They explained on their Instagram stories, "The breakup was mutual and we have left on amicable terms. We simply wanted different things".

Dylan Curry and Alex Stewart

Status: Single

Image credits: Dylan Curry Instagram

The runner up couple on Love Island US season has split ways. The couple dated for a couple of months after the show ended but called it quits in late November 2019. Alex has written in her Instagram story, “Our story was a Fairytale romance for me, but sometimes things just don't work out".

The relationship status of other couples from the show

Caro Viee and Ray Gantt

Relationship status: Single

The couple tried long distance relationship for quite some time and would travel to meet each other on holidays. They were a favourite couple of fans of the show, even though they did not win. However, they split up after some time.

Kyra Green and Cashel Barnett

Relationship status: Single

The couple ended their relationship in February 2020

Weston Richey and Emily Salch

Relationship status: Single

Image credits: Elizabeth Weber official Instagram account

