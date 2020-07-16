Who Is Alejandro Speitzer Dating? Here Is More About Alejandro Speitzer's Girlfriend

The 25-year-old Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer is best known for his role in the Netflix crime series El Club. However, Alejandro Speitzer has been a popular actor in Mexico for a long time now. The 25-year-old actor is starring in Netflix's latest Mexican thriller drama show Oscuro Deseo, also know as Dark Desire. The series released on Netflix on July 15, 2020. Since the Mexican actor’s new Netflix series has come out, fans have become curious about his dating life. Read on to find out, “Who Alejandro Speitzer dating?”

Alejandro Speitzer Girlfriend: Who is Alejandro Speitzer dating?

Alejandro Speitzer is currently dating the star of the Netflix show Elite Ester Exposito. Ester Exposito is a popular Spanish Actor. As per the posts on their Instagram handles, the actors have been dating for a few months now. Alejandro Speitzer posted a cosy picture with Ester Exposito on his Instagram handle on May 5, 2020, thus confirming their relationship. Most recently on July 13, 2020, the 20-year-old actor Ester Exposito posted a picture on her Instagram handle featuring Speitzer.

The caption of the picture read “Roma e tu” accompanied by a heart emoji. The caption in English translates to Rome and you. Ester Exposito has also starred in other Spanish Television series such as Veneno and Locked Up. Her upcoming role is in the series Someone Has to Die, the upcoming Spanish thriller web series. Ester Exposito has also starred in films Spanish films such as When Angels Sleep and Your Son.

Is Alejandro Speitzer gay?

The speculations around Alejandro Speitzer’s sexuality started when the Mexican actor posted a picture of himself kissing his co-actor Erick Elias on June 29,2019. The picture was captioned “Amor es Amor” which translates as Love is love in English. The two actors are seen sharing a passionate kiss in the picture. However, it was later cleared that the picture was, in fact, a scene from The actors' theatre play Straight, written by filmmaker and Playwright Manolo Caro. The play premiered at Teatro Milan in Mexico. Given Alejandro Speitzer’s dating history, it is pretty clear the Mexican actor is not gay.

Alejandro Speitzer ex-girlfriend: Who is Alejandro Speitzer’s ex?

Prior to his relationship with Ester Exposito, Netflix’s El Club star was dating his co-star Minnie West. The pair starred together in Netflix’s El Club also known as The Club. According to the reports of a media portal, Alejandro Speitzer had reportedly been dating Minnie West from 2014 till the couple parted ways in 2019. During their relationship, the pair were seen actively sharing pictures with each other on their Instagram Handles.

