Where Is 'The Office' Going After Netflix? Find Out Where New Viewers Can Watch The Show

The Office has left its viewers in splits with every new season since the show was first released in 2005. The mockumentary sitcom revolves around the day to day lives of a bunch of average office employees in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Office has an ensemble cast with Steve Carell playing Michael Scott and John Krasinski portraying Jim Halpert. Other cast members of the show include Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor and Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly. Read on to find out, “When is The Office leaving Netflix?”

When is The Office leaving Netflix?

In a statement given by NBCUniversal to a media portal on June 25, 2019, the media and entertainment conglomerate announced, that the beloved 2000s sitcom The Office will be leaving Netflix at the end of 2020. Netflix confirmed the decision with a tweet stating that NBC is pulling off The Office from Netflix. Netflix also added that the subscribers of the streaming platform will be able to watch the show ad-free till January 2021.

Where is The Office going after Netflix?

The Office is a pop culture phenomenon till date, in spite of the fact that new episodes of the sitcom stopped airing in 2013. NBC Entertainment chairperson Robert Greenblatt revealed in an interview given to a media portal, that there have been millions of streams of all The Office Episodes. The reason behind NBC’s decision to pull off The Office from Netflix is that the media company has started its own streaming service since April 2020.

Peacock is NBCUniversal's new streaming service which was launched on April 15 this year. As per the reports of a media portal, in 2019 many media companies took the decision of starting their own streaming platforms similar to Netflix. Disney launched Disney Plus on November 12, 2019, and is streaming popular exclusive films like Hamilton and shows like High School Musical.

Apple also launched its streaming service Apple TV Plus on November 1, 2019, and has exclusive show’s like Chris Evans’ Defending Jacob and Little America, by screenwriters American Actor Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon and etc. As per the reports of a media portal NBCU is likely counting on The Office to be a cornerstone for its new streaming service. NBC’s Peacock’s subscription costs about $12 per month for its viewers.

Watch The Office

Viewers who have not watched NBC’s hit pop cultural show yet can view it on Netflix, as it will still be streaming till the end of 2020. However, all the nine seasons of the show are also available on Amazon Prime. The Office has a mind-blowing IMDb rating of 8.9 out of 10.

