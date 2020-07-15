Is Zac Efron Endorsing RVCA? Find Out Why He Was Wearing The Brand On His Netflix Show

American actor Zac Efron is best known for his role in High School Musical. In the new Netflix series Down To Earth, the actor is seen travelling across seven countries of the world. On his journey, Zac Efron is also learning secrets around healthy and sustainable living. Read on to find out, “Why does Zac Efron wear RVCA on the show?”

Why does Zac Efron wear RVCA on the show?

While watching Down To Earth on Netflix, many viewers couldn’t help but notice how frequently the American actor was wearing the brand RVCA. Some of the viewers even took to Twitter to express that the clothing brand’s appearance was creating a mistrust about the show’s authenticity.

RVCA was founded in 1999 by surfers Pat Tenore and Conan Hayes. According to reports of a media portal, Zac Efron is often spotted wearing RVCA t-shirts even off-camera.

#DownToEarth could have been a nicer @netflix series without the @RVCA sell sell sell. Made the content way less trustworthy.

Doesnt make sense to discover the important things in life while trying to sell other people a fashion wear that has nothing to do with sustainability. — Leo Lebkuchen (@leolebkuchen) July 12, 2020

Reports also claim that it is one of Efron’s most favourite clothing brands. One of the major reasons why Zac Efron was frequently seen sporting RVCA t-shirts on Down To Earth is that the show’s theme revolves around sustainable and healthy living. Hence, RVCA being a sustainable clothing brand compliments the show’s theme.

Clearly no one loves RVCA as much as @ZacEfron #DownToEarth — Haley M. 💄 (@awkwrdgrlbeauty) July 13, 2020

Down to Earth is basically just Zac Efron looking hot in RVCA and eating superfoods.



I’m four episodes deep... — D’Naé L. Sass ☭ (@moneyapolis) July 11, 2020

Is Zac Efron endorsing RVCA?

The sustainable clothing brand’s intention is to create products that are lasting and of substance. Many of their clothing items are made out of recycled plastic bottles. In the Netflix docuseries end when the credits roll, it is announced, “This programme contains product placement”. Hence, it is most likely that the show has been sponsored by RVCA, although neither the brand nor the actor has confirmed this yet.

Does Zac Efron own RVCA?

As Zac Efron was seen sporting RVCA in Down To Earth, many viewers were wondering, whether the actor is the owner of the brand. However, this is far from the truth. RVCA was founded by Pat Tenore and Conan Hayes who are professional surfers from Hawaii. In July 2010, Billabong International Limited purchased RVCA and in 2018 Billabong International Limited was acquired by Boardriders. Thus gaining ownership of Billabong, Element, Von Zipper, RVCA and XCEL brands.

Down To Earth with Zac Efron

Down To Earth documents the 32-year-old American Actor trotting across seven countries. It revolves around the themes travel, life experience, nature, green energy and sustainable living practices. However, Zac Efron isn’t alone in his travels on the show, he is accompanied by his dear friend and wellness Guru Darin Olien as he journey’s through France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru and Sardinia.

