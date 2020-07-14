Netflix India Asks People To Caption Photo From 'Sherlock', Gets Hilarious Responses

A recent post by Netflix India is now eliciting hilarious responses from netizens. The Twitter post which features a still from British crime thriller Sherlock shows Benedict Cumberbatch aka Sherlock resting on a couch. In the photograph, the detective could be in a semi-conscious state, perhaps daydreaming.

'Yeh mera sofa hai'

Along with the ‘vague’ photograph, the streaming platform also asked users to caption it. The post very quickly captured everybody’ attention, garnering nearly four thousand likes. It also left the internet in a frenzy with people rushing to pour in their creative captions on to the photograph.

While may users related it their crush not replying to them and boredom overtaking life, many others sid it was daily routine under the lockdown. One user took a dig at Netflix itself and wrote, “When you think you can't take 'screenshots' in your Netflix, but Netflix India can” While others wrote, “ When we try to solve coding problem” yet another wore, “ When you finished a good series and don't know what to do with life now” Yet another comment read, “When I get home and remove my mask after grocery shopping”

Chan se Jo tute koi sapna,

Jag suna suna lage.

Koi rahe na jb apna,

Jag suna suna lage, jag suna suna laagy re pic.twitter.com/kcxqpInbgk — wavy haired girl (@meghnathakur13) July 12, 2020

An accurate description of my lazyass being parked on the couch watching TV: pic.twitter.com/89r4UIJxKT — Arch Memesis (@arch_memesis) July 12, 2020

Ye mera sofa hai

Aur main hun iska Jaikant Shikre pic.twitter.com/8UqAGW0RKL — Mohammed Arif Khan (@mdarifkhan87) July 12, 2020

Moriarty you win I can't solve this Coronavirus case. pic.twitter.com/byX21ZMoej — AMUSINGS (@sujayazorahai) July 12, 2020

When a straight line lying down measuring 1.85 meters is rotated 30 degrees anti-clockwise — Sourabh (@sourapova) July 12, 2020

Lucifer when Chloe solve the case without him. — SOURAV NEGI 💯 (@SouravNegi_) July 12, 2020

Subah se na hua ek murder na aadha murder pic.twitter.com/033OOoRqR6 — Abhishek Satapara (@a6hi5h3k) July 13, 2020

Sherlock is a British crime television series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories. Created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, it stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Doctor John Watson. 13 episodes have been produced, with four three-part series airing from 2010 to 2017, and a special episode that aired on 1 January 2016. The series is set in the present day, while the one-off special features a Victorian period fantasy resembling the original Holmes stories.

