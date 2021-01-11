Who Is Omar Sy's Wife? Learn More About The Star Of Netflix's 'Lupin'

Fans have been swooning all over the French actor Omar Sy ever since the actor and comedian has released his new Netflix series Lupin. Lupin released on the streaming platform on January 8 and is a fantasy adventure show. Omar Sy has also been a part of many other grand film franchises from The Intouchables, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World, Demain tout commence to Transformers: The Last Knight. Read on to know more about the star’s personal life.

Who is Omar Sy's wife?

The 42-year-old Senegalese-French actor has been married to his wife Helene Sy since 2007. According to a report in HITC, the pair tied the knot in 2007 and had been dating each other for a long time before they tied the knot. They were actually a couple for an entire decade before they tied the knot. The couple has now been together for 24 years.

The 41-year-old star wife is also a very successful associative investment expert. The report further reveals that Helene Sy is deeply involved in social work and is the president of the CéKeDuBonheur association which aims to improve the daily life of hospitalised children. The investor has done a lot of her social work in West Africa and is the godmother of a little boy in Niger. She supervises sending food crates through various NGOs to Mauritania or Mali. Additionally, she is also the CEO and founder of Siyah Organics, which makes all-natural organic products grown in Senegal.

Omar Sy's children: How many children does the couple have?

Hélène and Omar have a large family with five children together - three girls and two boys. Their youngest daughter Amani-Nour was born in Los Angeles, which is where the pair has resided since 2012. For the most part, Omar and Helene like to keep their family life and private and don’t let their popularity affect their children’s freedom. During an interview with Elle Magazine, Helene shed light on her family’s life in the United States. She stated that her children feel freer in America. She revealed that she and Omar are trying to bring their kids up in a fairly harmonious and multicultural environment.

Helene Sy's Instagram

Omar Sy's wife Helene, has over 40,000 followers on her Instagram handle. The star wife often shares pictures with her husband. A lot many pictures on her Instagram handle are dedicated to her social work. She had posted many motivational posts during the Black Lives Matter movement.

