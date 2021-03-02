Who Is Rapper Q, Billie Eilish's Secret Ex-boyfriend? Know His Age And Work

Billie Eilish recently revealed in her documentary that she had a secret boyfriend for almost two years. The singer revealed that she was dating American rapper Brandon Quention Adams. Ever since the big revelation, netizens have been searching, "Who is rapper Q?" and "Billie Eilish's ex boyfriend Q". Here is more information about Billie Eilish’s secret ex-boyfriend, read on.

Who is Billie Eilish's ex boyfriend Brandon Quention Adams?

Brandon Quention Adams is also referred to as Q on Billie Eilish’s documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. As shown in the documentary, Brandon was the rapper Eilish dated in 2018 and 2019. Q has performed using stage name 7 AMP. He has also performed on the cover of his 2019 album, BLEAUPRO. He is signed on to the music label At Eaze Music Group.

Brandon Adams' age

Brandon Quention Adams is five years older than Eilish. This implies that Brandon is 25 years of age as Billie is 19 years of age.

Social media handles of Brandon Adams

Brandon Quention Adams had a decent fan following on social media. However, the rapper deactivated his Instagram handle ahead of Billie Eilish’s documentary release.

Why did the couple break up?

Billie Eilish revealed in the documentary that she was not happy with Brandon. She further claimed that the two always wanted different things and that was not fair for Brandon. The musician further stated in the documentary that someone should not be in a relationship if they are not excited or happy about it. Here is what she said:

I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him," Billie said. "I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you. I didn’t think that was fair to him. And there was just a lack of effort, I think. I literally was just like, ‘Dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself. You can’t love me, dude. And you don’t. You think you do.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is available to stream on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer of the same below.

