Who Is 'Selling Sunset's' Amanza Smith, The Model Turned Real Estate Agent Ruling Netflix?

Netflix’s latest reality series Selling Sunset has been growing well amongst the audience. One of the most recent additions to the cast in season 2 has been Amanza Smith. She is one of the elite real estate agents and fans have been loving her skills and her way of dealing with various situations. Here is a look at all major details about the newest reality star Amanza Smith.

Who is Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith?

Amanza Smith’s career

Amanda Smith reportedly started off her career with the entertainment and modelling industry. She has been a model on the fan-favourite show, Deal Or No Deal. She has specialized as an interior designer for close to eight years from Indiana State University. Her designing abilities are one of the key aspects that make her real estate pieces look different from the rest on the reality show Selling Sunset. Amanza Smith has two kids and at some point in her life, right after her divorce, she reportedly struggled to a great extent to make ends meet. This is when she turned back to interior designing and eventually went on to be a member of Selling Sunset. Amanza Smith also presently owns her own home décor label which earns her good money currently.

In an interaction with a media portal, she has spoken about having a knack for interior designing since a very tender age. She said that she lived in a trailer and would often paint the items in her house and with time, she had become a DIY master. She also said that right after her divorce, she took up all kinds of odd jobs including cleaning houses and being a nanny since she did not have enough money for child support.

Who is Amanza Smith's ex husband?

Amanza Smith got married to retired NFL player Ralph Brown in the year 2010. She is a mother to two children, Baker and Noah, who are eight and ten respectively. There have also been several reports that suggest Amanza Smith dated Taye Digs for four years between 2014 and 2018.

According to various news reports, Amanza Smith and Ralph Brown met when Amanza was cheerleading for NFL. She also revealed that Jason Oppenheim was the one to help her out in such a difficult situation.

In another interaction earlier, Amanda Smith had spoken about how Ralph was as a father. She also said that he helped her in certain ways after they got a divorce. However, at a certain point, she was not aware of his whereabouts and hence, decided to get full custody.

Amanza Smith’s net worth

According to a report by thecinemaholic, in the year 2020, Amanza Smith has an estimated net worth of close to $1 million. Most of her money comes through the Netflix show Selling Sunset and her own label which is famous for its unique designs. She has also currently been designing various high-end luxurious properties for resale.

