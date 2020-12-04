Who Is 'Southern Charm' Celebrity Kathryn Dennis Dating? Know More

Kathryn Dennis is one of the most popular celebrities from the reality show Southern Charm. Owing to her huge fan base, she is very popular social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life over there. She has always been very open about her relationships in life. Here is information about who is Kathryn Dennis dating now?

Who is Kathryn Dennis dating?

Kathryn Dennis is dating Chleb Ravenell. In October end this year, Kathryn took to her Instagram handle and made her relationship with Ravenell official. The two were seen posing affectionately in the picture as Chleb hugged Kathryn from behind and she was all smiles for the camera. She captioned the post as, “You” and a couple of hearts. The picture had gone viral on social media in no time. Check out the picture below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Kathryn Dennis Instagram

Fans react

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans of the celebrity flooded it with their comments and reactions. A number of people showered the couple with love and regards. Check out some of the fan comments below

Ever since Kathryn announced her relationship with Chleb on social media, he was seen frequently in her posts. Chleb is often seen hanging out with Kathryn’s family and her kids, Kensie age 6 and Saint age 4. Check out some of the pictures of Chleb with Kathryn below.

Kathryn Dennis on Southern Charm

Southern Charm is an American reality TV show and has aired over 7 seasons since 2014. The series follows seven socialites who live in Charleston, South California. It shows the professional and personal lives of the cast and further focuses on the Southern culture and political history of the area.

Cast of Southern Charm

The show is created by Bryan Kestner and Whitney Sudler-Smith. The cast of the series includes Craig Conover, Cameran Eubanks, Jenna King, Shep Rose and Kathryn Calhoun Dennis. Kathryn has a huge fan base and will be seen more of in the upcoming seasons.

The net worth of Kathryn Dennis

According to the media portal Slice, the net worth of Kathryn Dennis is $ 800,000. This when converted to INR, the sum amounts to over Rs 5 crore. Reportedly, Kathryn was among the richest cast members of Southern Charm.

Disclaimer: The above information about Kathryn Dennis net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.