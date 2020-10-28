Who Is Stephen Stagliano? Learn More About 'The Bachelorette' Deanna Pappas' Husband

In the October 27 episode of The Bachelorette, the former Bachelor nation alum DeAnna Pappas returned to the show and gave the disjointed Clare Crawley some advice. The advice was related to Dale Moss. Pappas was on The Bachelor Season 11 with Brad Womack and had made it through to Womack’s final two, alongside Jenni Croft. However, the bachelor decided to turn down both women. Deanna did find love but it was outside the show. She fell in love with Stephen Stagliano and the couple is now married with two kids. Read on to know, “Who is Stephen Stagliano?”

Who is Stephen Stagliano?

A report by Screenrant reveals that Deanna Pappas’ husband Stephen Stagliano is the twin brother of the former The Bachelorette Season 5 contestant, Michael Stagliano. Pappas and Stagliano got married in 2011 and share two kids together now. Stephen Stagliano is a film and television producer who is known for Sweet Dreams, The Bachelor and Click on This. According to his Instagram handle, Stephen is now hosting a podcast named Tavern of Heroes alongside his twin brother Michael Stagliano. This is available to listen on Apple podcast.

Deanna Pappas advice to Clare Crawley

In a clip from the show posted by Deanna on her Instagram handle, fans can see that Crawley gushes over her Bachelorette cast. But states that there is one man who has her attention. Clare says, “There was one guy, I swear it was electricity. His name is Dale.” Clare later adds, “I got roasted so bad by this guy last night. And from the corner of my eye, I see Dale. It was so nice to have a guy come over and be like, ‘Let me help you take care of this.’

After hearing Clare’s expression of her affection towards Dale, Deanna stated that she had felt similar initial sparks with her husband. Clare’s eyes begin to twinkle and takes a deep breath when Deanna says, “When you know, you know. I have never experienced that before I met my husband. I’m telling you, it is true.” While Clare was already on the edge of falling in love with Dale, it seems like Deanna’s advice must have given her the much-needed validation and push.

Who did Deanna the bachelorette pick on her season?

The 38-year-old Deanna Pappas became The Bachelorette in Season 4 and ended up getting engaged to Jesse Csincsak. Eventually, the couple broke up. But, Pappas found her perfect match a few years later in Stephen Stagliano.

Image Source: Deanna Pappas (Instagram)

