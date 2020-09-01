'Bachelor In Paradise's' Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Deferred Their Wedding Three Times

In the recent episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, which was broadcast on August 31, Raven Gates revealed her wedding plans with Adam Gottschalk. Raven asserted that the couple was supposed to be married three times by now. During the episode, Raven also informed that her brother asked her about wedding plans. Meanwhile, Gottschalk also agreed to Gates and said he is ready for the wedding.

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk's wedding plans

Earlier in January, Raven gave details about her wedding with Adam to ET. In a brief conversation, the former reality star revealed that she and Gottschalk will tie the knot at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, Texas, on May 30, 2020. The planned to get hitched after they started dating on Bachelor in Paradise. However, their wedding was postponed later. On the other side, Gottschalk and Gates have hit other milestones in quarantine as they moved into their new home. After falling in love on Season 4 of BiP, Gates and Gottschalk announced their engagement on Instagram in May 2019.

Nick Viall's love life

Talking about the episode telecasted on Monday, it recapped Nick Viall's season of the show, which premiered in 2017. A report of Us Weekly has stated that Nick confirmed on his own podcast, The Viall Files, that he is seeing someone. However, he has declined to go into more detail. Interestingly, though Nick Viall has appeared on the franchise four times, he ended up being single. Most recently, he was linked with Andi Dorfman, whose Bachelorette season he initially competed on. But in his podcast, Nick clapped back at the rumours and stated that he is not dating Andi.

The Bachelor contestants & other details

Meanwhile, the current season of The Bachelor will conclude on September 7. Reportedly, the episode will highlight Juan Pablo Galavis' season and Clare Crawley's road to becoming the Bachelorette. The season took a trip down memory lane to relive some of the most memorable and dramatic installments of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette series. Hosted by Chris Harrison, the 10-episode series premiered on June 8.

