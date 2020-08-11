The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Finds Love Outside The Show, Gets Engaged To Josh Wolfe

Vanessa Grimaldi is known for her appearance in The Bachelor season 21 and got engaged to Nick Viall by accepting his proposal at the end of the show. However, after a few months, the two went their separate ways. Recently The Bachelor contestant announced her engagement to Josh Wolfe on social media. Here's what this is about.

The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi found love outside the show

The Bachelor season 21, Vanessa Grimaldi recently took to her Instagram account to announce her engagement to the world. She got engaged to longtime boyfriend, Josh Wolfe on August 9, 2020 in Quebec's Porte Saint-Louis.

She posted several pictures from the moment Josh proposed along with the caption, "August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#engaged". Take a look:

Josh Wolfe, a Canadian businessman, also took to his Instagram account to post pictures from his engagement to former The Bachelor contestant. Adding a caption, he wrote, "She said yes ❤️💍@vanessagrimaldi30". Take a look:

The Bachelor season 21 aired in 2017 and Nick Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi at the end. Although she accepted the proposal, five months after the show ended, the couple went their separate ways. In an interview, she said that they were very different who struggled to keep a relationship where they weren't made for each other.

In January 2019, Grimaldi confirmed with the US Weekly that she was dating Josh Wolfe and the two seemed greatly in love. Five days after the interview, she also made her relationship with Wolfe official.

Vanessa Grimaldi and Josh Wolfe often posted pictures with each on Instagram. She lovingly nicknamed Wolfe as her 'silver fox'. After her engagement, Grimaldi confirmed the news to People's Magazine and said that an "intimate, beautiful moment that was candle-lit". She also added that Josh Wolfe is the person with whom she feels completely at ease and was ready to say yes to his proposal the minute he popped the question.

