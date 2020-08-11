'The Bachelor' & 'The Bachelorette' Couples That Are Still Living 'happily Ever After'

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are two of the most popular reality shows on American television. The reality shows have served many mind-blowing couple twists and turns in their multiple season run. But very few couples survived the test and have still managed to stay strong even if their season on the reality television show ended.

'The Bachelor' couples who are still together

1. Trist Rehn and Ryan Sutter

Trist Rehn and her husband Ryan Sutter are considered to be the OG couple of the show’s franchise. The two contestants were on the first-ever season of The Bachelorette and went on to engaged after the first season ended. The two got married in December 2003 and have been going strong for 15 years. Trist Rehn and Ryan Sutter also have two kids named Max and Blakesley.

2. Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

Ashely Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are another success story from The Bachelorette franchise. The two met on The Bachelorette Season 7 and since then have been together. This Bachelorette couple’s wedding was aired as a TV special back in December 2012. The couple also shares two kids and keep their fans updated about their lives on social media.

3. Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Desiree and Chris won the heart of many The Bachelorette fan on the show’s ninth season. Although many of the show’s fans questioned their relationship’s legitimacy, the couple has proven everybody wrong. This couple went on to exchange vows in January 2015. They even welcomed their second son in 2019.

4. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici’s union was also a shock to many fans since Lindsay Yenter was reportedly Lowe’s first choice. But this season 17 The Bachelor couple is still going strong. Their wedding in 2014 was the first-ever live televised wedding for the franchise. They now live in Dallas, Texas, and live happily with their three kids.

5. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Jade and Tanner met on the sets of the spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise. The couple’s on and off-screen chemistry was loved fans. No wonder the couple got engaged in season 2 and also received a wedding televise deal by ABC. Currently, the couple lives in Kansas City and have two kids together. Jade and Tanner recently surprised everybody when they announced on May 28, 2020, that a third baby is on the way.

