Who Is Tom Lennon? Actor Joins The Cast Of 'To Tell The Truth'

To Tell the Truth has entertained several generations, completing 31 seasons this year. The panel show traditionally brings four celebrities aboard as their panellists to solve scenarios by asking limited questions. But keeping the COVID protocols in mind, the show decided to have three celebrity panellists this time instead of four. The latest episode had Tom Lennon, Vivica A Fox, and Alfonso Ribeiro solving the mystery. Tom Lennon made sure to crack up people with his dry humour paired with clever questions, earning praises from the regular viewers. Here's what you need to know about Tom Lennon.

Who is Tom Lennon?

Tom Lennon is an established actor, comedian and screenwriter, known for churning out scripts for blockbuster comedies like Baywatch, Balls of Fury and the Night at the Museum. As an actor, he's best known for his work in MTV's The State and CBS' The Odd Couple. Many might even recognise him for his role as Randall in Friends, where he joined the troop for 2 episodes. His most notable cameo appearances, though, are his roles in How I Met Your Mother, The Dark Knight Rises and Memento. Before joining the To Tell the Truth cast, he was last seen in the superhero series, Supergirl.

Speaking of superheroes, Tom Lennon also has experience in writing comic books. The actor has accomplished many feats in the entertainment industry throughout the 27 years of his career. Apart from screenwriting and acting, which he's clearly widely known for, he is also a producer, director, novelist and standup comedian. Lennon is a regular at late-night variety shows, even receiving the second-highest number of appearances record on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Very little is known about his off-screen life in public. Tom Lennon's wife Jenny Robertson is often mentioned in his comedy sketches but nothing other than that is out there. Reportedly, Tom Lennon net worth is $8 million, owing to his various writing works and dozens of cameo appearances.

