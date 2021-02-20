Sasha Calle Becomes First 'Latina Supergirl' Of DC Universe For 'The Flash'

DC Universe introduces its new Supergirl, Sasha Calle. The latter bagged the role of the DC Comics hero and will soon make her film debut in the upcoming DC instalment, The Flash. On Feb 20, the director Andy Muschietti confirmed the news on Instagram. The filmmaker, who will be helming the forthcoming film shared an emotional video, wherein the Latina Supergirl found out on camera that she will be DC Universe's next Supergirl.

Reacting to the same, Sasha Calle, who was in tears said, "Little me would be like, `No way`. I`m probably not going to stop crying all day". The video begins with Andy asking Sasha if she can fly. Confused Calle says no and when Andy asks her if she wants to fly, the Latina Supergirl agrees and gets excited. Sharing the video on social media, Andy Muschietti captioned it saying, "Been doing a lot of flashbacks lately but today is about a Flash forward. #TheFlashMovie @sashacalle".

A peek into Andy Muschietti's Instagram video

As mentioned in Variety, the filmmaker Andy Muschietti reportedly had a tough screening process and auditioned more than 400 actors prior to casting Calle. The latter became the first Latina star to ever churn out the Supergirl character. In the DC Universe, several actors starred as Supergirl. It all commenced with Helen Slater in the 1984 Warner Bros. movie, followed by Laura Vandervoort on the CW series Smallville and most recently, Melissa Benoist on the Warner Bros. TV series of the same name.

The Flash is slated to release by 2022. Apart from Sasha Calle, it will also feature Ben Affleck as Batman / Bruce Wayne, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash and Michael Keaton as Batman / Bruce Wayne. Rumours have also been speculated that Billy Crudup will play the role of Henry Allen. This film is the first standalone adventure for the `Flash` following appearances in Justice League and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, features Ezra Miller as the eponymous speedster known as Barry Allen.

