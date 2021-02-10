Alex Trebek's Family Donates The 'Jeopardy' Star's Wardrobe To Charity

Legendary game show host Alex Trebek passed away last year due to cancer. His quiz show Jeopardy! has been a fan favorite for many years. Alex Trebek's family are now making headlines for their act of charity Alex Trebek's wardrobe was recently donated to a charity called Doe Fund. Read ahead to know more about it.

Alex Trebek's family donates his wardrobe

Alex Trebek's wardrobe was an elaborate one. In an instagram post by the official handle of Jeopardy! Alex Trebek's family donated 15 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties,14 sweaters, 15 belts,25 polo shirts, nine sports coats, nine pairs of dress shoes, two parkas, and three pairs of dress slacks to Doe Fund. Doe Fund is an organization that helps men in gaining employment after having major setbacks. The President of Doe Fund even expressed his gratitude to Alex Trebek's family.

The donation was set up by Alex Trebek's son Matthew, who has been a fan of Doe Fund for a very long time. Jeopardy's President Mike Richards even said that on his very last day, Alex Trebek said that we should help the ones in need. Check out the virtuous speech of Alex Trebek on the show Jeopardy!:

"If we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there." pic.twitter.com/Ip6HZJi43Y — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 5, 2021

Alex Trebek's popular works

Alex Trebek has hosted a number of shows. Be it The Wizard Of Odds, Classic Concentration, or To Tell The Truth, Alex Trebek has never disappointed his fans. He even appeared in many films and starred as himself in those films. He received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host. Alex Trebek was even named the winner of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television's Icon Award for the 8th Canadian Screen Awards in the year 2020

Image Credits: @jeopardy Instagram

