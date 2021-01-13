Who Is Victoria From 'The Bachelor' And Why Is She Hated? Know All About Her

The brand new season of ABC’s The Bachelor featuring Matt James started airing on January 4, 2021. The premiere episode introduced all the contestants who would be wooing the Bachelor Matt James to achieve their "Happiness Ever After". Matt James is actually the first black Bachelor lead in its 25th season. Read on to know more about the contestant named Victoria from show called The Bachelor.

ALSO READ| Ritviz Takes Down His Songs From Streaming Services; Says 'will Return Soon'

ALSO READ| Nargis Fakhri Has A Piece Of Advice For A Fun Jeep Safari Ride In Dubai; Check Out

Who is Victoria from The Bachelor?

According to Victoria's bio from the ABC’s official website, she is originally from New York City, but then moved to Florida, and currently resides in Los Angeles. Victoria is one of the 32 contestants who participated in the show, to impress the 29-year-old Matt, who is a real estate agent from North Carolina. Victoria is a famous contestant after she started addressing herself as a ‘Queen’ on the show, she is also regarded as one of the most notorious contestants on the show.

What is Victoria’s job?

According to her ABC profile, Victoria has created two companies, JetSetGlo, a mobile spray tan company, and Vikki Larson Beauty, a beauty brand. The Vikki Larson Beauty’s website features a ton of pictures of Victoria, along with offers of health coaching by Victoria (for $250), a 14-day "personal health" plan for $485, and dry brush set for $32. Victoria had also shared a video of herself from the year 2019 where she was in a participant in a beauty pageant as well. According to her LinkedIn, she’s also listed as a real estate agent in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ| Vaani Kapoor Shares Picture With Raashi Khanna, Calls The Latter Her 'weirder Half'

Why is Victoria hated?

The show has already caused a lot of stir on social media. The drama on the show started with Victoria and Marylynn having some trouble getting along with each other. The drama escalated when the other suitors took Marylynn’s side in their feud. Victoria then grew hostile with her fellow contestants stating that she did not want to spend any time with them. Even the Bachelor nation fans started criticising her behaviour on the show due to her hostile behaviour towards everyone. However, she has been eliminated from the show as of now. The Bachelor would air its Week 4 finale episode on January 25, thus concluding this season.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available In UP Near Makar Sankranti: CM Adityanath

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.