Who Plays Agnes In 'WandaVision'? All About Agnes And Her Vivid Role In Series

WandaVision is one of the most thrilling series that people are looking forward to. And there are new characters introduced to the story, which have added more material and interesting plot to the upcoming Disney + series. A few characters demand certain attention when they are on screen. Agnes is one of such character. She is introduced as one of the nosy neighbours of Wanda who is being quite suggestive about how Wanda must lead her life in the new city.

Who plays Agnes in 'WandaVision'?

She is a character that has more to be explored throughout the series WandaVision. She has got layers that are to be revealed slowly. This role is being played by Katherine Hahn. She is that know-it-all lady that many people may have encountered. Her presence as Agnes on screen undeniably keeps fans hooked. She has got that crispy personality and her outfits suggest that she has got a dark character in the series.

In the Marvel comics, she is not known much. But she is very much doubted to be Agatha Harkness, a witch who has settled for a longer time in Atlantis and also has joined the new Salim community.

But it has not been confirmed that Agnes is Agatha Harkness. There are a few hints which suggest in the two episodes that Agnes' truth is Agatha. And this is how the viewers are all hooked and are eagle-eyed to notice more of this character. This can also not be the case and Agnes can be completely different from Agatha.

It is very much evident that Agnes in WandaVision will become a part of Wanda and Vision's life. She puts all the efforts to see that she is completely merged in the lives of Wanda and Vision. At the starting of the series, Agnes suggests that Wanda arrange a romantic dinner plan for Vision.

She appears as a nice and fun character unleashing different shades of her personality. She is taking time to know Wanda. She is also judging and measuring Wanda well so that she can even train her to utilize her powers for the better. Now, all that the viewers are left to see is whether Agnes in WandaVision is Agatha Harkness or not and whether she has some powers to reveal or not. The coming episodes would surely reveal that.

