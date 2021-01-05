'WandaVision' Number Of Episodes On Disney Plus Revealed By Marvel

WandaVision is a much-awaited upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. It has Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany playing the lead characters of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch and Vision, respectively. Now as its premiere date is near, the episode count of the show is revealed.

Marvel’s WandaVision episodes count announced

Disney has provided the number of episodes that WandaVision will have and it is more than expected. The first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series will have nine episodes in its debut season. Earlier, it was rumoured to have only six episodes, but now the official announcement has clarified WandaVision nine-episodes run on Disney Plus.

An all-new footage from the show was also released. It shows Wanda and Vision being married and moving into a fresh place. The series will have an original theme song written down by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

WandaVision nine-episodes makes it ahead of other Disney+ original series like Stars Wars: The Mandalorian that has only eight episodes in its first season. The episodes are expected to stream every Friday from January 15, 2021. So, the series will end in March, right before Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier which premieres on March 19, 2021.

WandaVision will kick start MCU Phase four, following the long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spinoff series is described as a blend of classic television and the MCU. It shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. It takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision cast has Kat Dennings making a comeback as Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Randall Park reprises his role as Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp. Kathryn Hahn will make her MCU debut as a plucky neighbor, along with Teyonah Parris who will portray the adult Monica Rambeau, who was introduced in Captain Marvel.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Shaeffer as the head writer. More characters from the MCU are expected to have a cameo in the show. It will be connected to Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

