Forbidden Love's Anamika Cast: Who Plays Anamika In Forbidden Love Chapter 2?

Forbidden Love is an anthology of four stories that revolve around human emotions and explores the darker feelings around love like jealousy, infidelity, suspicion and secrets in a relationship. The four tales in Forbidden Love will revolve around various characters who are dealing with the problems in relationships and each story will be shown in 1 chapter each. The second chapter is based on a character called Anamika, who is married to a man who neglects her and makes her feel unworthy.

Who plays Forbidden Love's Anamika?

The titular role of Anamika is portrayed by an Indian American actor, Pooja Kumar. She has been featured in various south Indian movies and serials. The actor has also modelled for various brands and has been featured in various ad commercials throughout her career.

Forbidden Love's character Anamika: Details

Pooja Kumar has portrayed the character of Anamika in chapter 2 of Forbidden Love. Her character is of a woman who is unhappy in her marriage and considers her husband boring and moody. Anamika gets attracted to a younger man and starts an extramarital affair with him. As time goes on, she often contemplates is she really happy with how things are in her life.

Pooja Kumar's career

In the year 1995, Pooja Kumar was crowned Miss India USA after which she came into limelight. The actor made her acting debut in the year 2000 with the Tamil film, Kadhal Rojavae where she shared the screen with George Vishnu, who was also a newcomer. She went on to do films in the English language as well as Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films.

Pooja Kumar has been featured in Bollywood films like Anjaana Anjaani where she shared the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor. She was last seen in Vishwaroopam in which she portrayed the character of Dr. Nirupama Vishwanath in the year 2018. The actor has an upcoming Hindi language film The Invisible Mask but not much is known about the film yet.

Forbidden Love's Anamika cast

Forbidden Love Chapter 2 Anamika stars Pooja Kumar, Harsh Chhaya and Aditya seal in lead roles. The episode premiered on Zee5 premium on September 9th. The story has been directed by Priyadarshan and revolves around an older woman who finds love with a younger man. The story will explore whether her extramarital affair will be a new beginning or not.

