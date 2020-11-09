'The Crown' Creator Peter Morgan Slammed By Michael Fagan For Distorting Facts

Michael Fagan recently mentioned in an interview with The Telegraph that his infamous incident had not been showcased properly on The Crown. Michale is the man who broke into the Queen's Buckingham Palace bedroom back in 1982 and the incident will soon be aired on the show on Sunday. The show is created by Peter Morgan and airs on Netflix. Read ahead to know more about what Michale said and about the whole incident that took place as well:

Michael Fagan started off his interview by explaining the details of the entire incident. He explained that back in 1982, he had climbed an open window in the Queen's residence and had found himself face to face with Her Majesty. He then added that as soon as he had entered the Queen's room, he had pulled back the curtains and heard the Queen say - ''What are you doing here?'

Michael Fagan then mentioned that even though he had a 10-minute conversation with the Queen, the two didn't talk much at all. He then explained that the Queen spoke quite 'normally'. After a bit, Michale added, the Queen left and came back with a footman. Michael was finally taken to the pantry as it looked like he needed a drink, reported the Telegraph.

Queen's bedroom was not as grand

Michael Fagan then added that the creator of The Crown had distorted facts in the show. He also added that the creator and the show's producers had not even contacted him before airing the show. He explained that the Queen's bedroom was not as grand as it had been shown on the show. He finally added - 'never had a four-poster bed'.

Michael Fagan has broken into the Queen's residency twice. The first time he was there he was caught by a maid and was later escorted out by the police. He had only managed to make it to the Queen's bedroom the second time. Michael Fagan, who is 70 years old now, says he doesn't know why he did it.

