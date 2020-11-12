The Crown Stars Olivia Coleman And Gillian Anderson Talk About Meeting The Real Royals

The Crown is one of the most-watched British drama series on Netflix. The Crown actors Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson who are playing the characters of Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher respectively opened up about their experiences of meeting the real royalty on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Read ahead to know how have they described their experience.

Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson share their experience of meeting the real royalty

The two actors shared their experiences of meeting the real royalty on the chat show The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. They both have said that their meetings with the real-life royals weren’t as extraordinary or dramatic as people would assume them to be after watching the show. Olivia Colman also admitted that everything that is shown on The Crown is toned down by many notches as compared to the real place and people. The Crown actors Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson are playing the characters of Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher respectively.

Gillian Anderson also gave a unique piece of information to The Crown fans. She revealed that there is an aide to the Queen who reminds her whom she has a meeting scheduled with for the day. The aid is called a Queen Whisperer.

They also spoke about adapting the accents with which the Royal household speaks in. Gillian Anderson said that Margaret Thatcher speaks in a very breathy way. While Olivia Colman said that even though she is an average English sounding person, the Royals have a whole another level of accent while they speak.

The host of the show Stephen Colbert also asked Coleman if she had learnt the soft side of the Queen while playing her character on the show. To this, the latter replied that she is never presumptuous about how one feels, let alone the Queen. She said that she is just an actor who is saying the lines of a character.

Olivia Coleman also said that the Queen was forced to take up the Queenship and she has done the job with nobility and with utmost gratification. Coleman also shared that she never paid much attention to the Royal family and its history. She further said that this happens because one grows in the place where they have existed and hence don’t pay attention to it.

The Crown season 4 is widely anticipated by the fans of the show. It will show Diana’s entry into the Royal Family as Prince Charles wife. The two got married in 1981. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and tells the story of the Royal family.

