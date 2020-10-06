Who Wins Veto On 'Big Brother 22' This Week? Find Out Details Here

Big Brother 22 has been getting massive viewership from all over the world. Fans are rooting for their favourite house guests to stay till the end and win the show. A lot of drama is seen on the show currently as only six houseguests are remaining on Big Brother 22. A lot of people have been confused about the current happening on the show. Here is a look at who wins Veto on Big Brother 22 this week.

Who wins Veto on Big Brother 22 this week?

Cody Calafiore wins veto on Big Brother 22 recent episode. According to a report by Screen Rant, this guarantees that he will be having all the power this week on Big Brother 22. The committee alliance on Big Brother 22 has now won almost every single competition of this season. The only non-committee houseguest to become Head of Household this season was Enzo. However, he is technically a bigger part of the committee than some of its actual alliance members. Not just the Head of Household but the committee has also managed to dominate all the power of Veto competitions in the Big Brother 22.

In the whole season of Big Brother 22 till now, only two houseguests apart from Enzo managed to win the Power of Veto who was not a part of the Committee alliance. Kevin Campbell managed to win it in the fourth week and Da'Vonne Rogers won it in the sixth week. Interestingly when these two won the Power of Veto, it was used to Veto Kevin’s nomination and save him from the block. This was the only two times when the Power of Veto was used.

Cody Calafiore was already the Head of Household this week and this recent Power of Veto has given him the power to lock his nominations on Big Brother 22. In the recent episode of Big Brother 22, Cody won the HOH competition and then nominated Christmas Abbott and Tyler Crispen for eviction. The report mentioned that they both were in a way confident about them being nominated. However, Christmas has been sure that the real target of the week is Tyler. With only six players in the house, the game is seeing an exciting turn of events.

Image Credits: big.brother Instagram

