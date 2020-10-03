What Happened To Rick Moranis? Canadian Actor Gets Assaulted In New York

Canadian actor and comedian Rick Moranis is best known for his roles in films such as Ghostbusters, Strange Brew (1983), Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Spaceballs (1987), and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. In 1997 he took a long break from acting to dedicate his time to raising his two children after his wife passed away. However, most recently there were disturbing reports in media that claimed that the 67-year-old actor had fallen victim to an assault. Read on to find out, “What happened to Rick Moranis?”

What happened to Rick Moranis?

A report on Esquire magazine has stated that 67-year-old Rick Moranis, was assaulted on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The authorities have stated that it was an unprovoked attack. The actor reportedly sustained severe injuries to his head, back and hip, and had to be rushed to the nearest. Although he was released from the hospital shortly after, he has been prescribed bed rest.

Moranis, who stepped away from the limelight almost 23 years ago had been planning on making a come back. His recent cameo was in a Mint Mobile commercial with Ryan Reynolds. The actor was reportedly assaulted on Thursday morning when he was taking a morning walk on Central Park West. He got sucker-punched by an unidentified assailant. The assailant also appears to be an African American person. Hence fans on Twitter have been claiming that it was most likely a hate crime.

Do you still think black people can't be racists? Actor "Rick Moranis" has been punched on his face by a black person, in a hate crime attack. pic.twitter.com/LuVm0oR3Xj — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridi1) October 2, 2020

Luckily the security cameras captured some footages that could help the cops in tracking down the suspect. The NYPD Crime stoppers even released the footage on their Twitter handle and it features the suspect who was wearing an I heart NY t-shirt. The actor has not issued any statement about the recent incident yet. However, many celebrities took to Twitter to express their outrage. Chris Evans commented saying, “My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis.” Comedian Sean Kent also expressed that this was most likely a hate crime.

Source: Twitter

Punching Rick Moranis should be a Federal hate crime. https://t.co/QPUDWpllC9 — Playoff Sean Kent (@seankent) October 2, 2020

Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident

2020 is so bad that even Rick Moranis became a victim of violent crime. Possibly a hate crime. — Chieftain DinoGod (@DinoGodJegs) October 2, 2020

Rick Moranis gets attacked in a blatant targeted hate crime, media says NOTHING. If it was flipped, the race of the attacker would be IN BOLD LETTERS — Ash Dauenhauer (@AshDauenhauer) October 2, 2020

Rick Moranis the victim on of a racist attack. This was was a hate crime that was egregiously committed. — Miklo (@Miklo_Cheeks) October 2, 2020

Rick Moranis: About the actor

Rick had started his career as an entertainer. He became a radio disc jockey in the mid-1970s, and his on-air name "Rick Allan" at three Toronto radio stations. He has also worked closely Ken Finkleman, Winnipeg-born writer/director on a series of live performances on CBC's 90 Minutes Live. Soon he found himself starring in comedy specials and mockumentaries, finally making it to Hollywood.

Image Source: Rick Moranis (Instagram fanpage)

