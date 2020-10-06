What Happened On 'Dancing With The Stars' Week 4? Find Out Who Was Eliminated

Fans in America are currently enjoying Dancing With the Stars Season 29. The new season of this hit American dance reality show premiered on September 14. With Tyra Banks as its host and celebrity dancers such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause and etc, this season is set to be an entertaining one. The latest episode was aired on Monday, October 5 and it was filled with some glorious dance moments and a sad elimination. Read on to find out, “What happened on Dancing With The Stars?”

What happened on Dancing With The Stars?

AJ McLean had a virtual reunion with the Backstreet Boys

AJ McLean lit the dance floor on fire with his power-packed performance. His crowd-pleasing dance number saw a virtual, digital and high-tech reunion of the Backstreet Boys. AJ stepped on the stage with his dance partner Cheryl for a cha cha set to the song Larger Than Life and gave an effervescent performance. He then continued to stay in spotlight while he was also joined for a choreographed performance by towering virtual representations of his bandmates. Judge Derek Hough was thoroughly impressed by AJ’s creative performance and commented saying, “You're living legends, and that was fantastic". Judge Carrie Ann marvelled at the performance saying, “What a great way to end! Tonight has been so much fun.” For their electric performance, the duo earned a total of three 8s and their total came to 24 out of 30

Source: DWTS (YouTube)

Skai Jackson’s emotional tribute to her late friend

Source: DWTS (YouTube)

Another major highlight of the episode was Skai Jackson’s dance number dedicated to her friend and former co-star Cameron Boyce, who passed away in 2019 at merely 20 years of age. Skai stated, “He was in my life for half of my life. I met him on Jessie, he was a big brother figure for me. And moulded me into the person I ended up to be.” Skai and Alan came out and delivered a stunning performance on John Legend's Ordinary People that brought the judges to tears.

Dancing With The Stars elimination

Who was eliminated?

Towards the end of the show, host Tyra read out the names of the 11 couples who were safe for time being. This left Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe against Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy in jeopardy. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough both voted to save Monica and Val which meant that Anne and Keo were going home. When this was announced, Anne graciously blew kisses to her fellow contestants and the show came to an abrupt end.

Image Source: Still from DWTS (YouTube)

