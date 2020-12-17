Who's Yorkshire Ripper From 'The Ripper' On Netflix? His Real Name And Facts About Him

The Ripper is the latest true crime miniseries released on Netflix and has created a buzz on social media. The show is based on the crimes that occurred in West Yorkshire and Manchester between 1975 and 1980. Here are more details about the real-life character and things you need to know about him before watching The Ripper on Netflix.

Who is Yorkshire Ripper in The Ripper from Netflix in real life?

The real name of Yorkshire Ripper in the miniseries The Ripper was Peter William Sutcliffe. He was born on June 2nd, 1946 in Bingley, England. Peter was a British serial killer who terrorized the country by killing numerous women in the 1970s.

Facts about him

Wahington Post reports that Peter had left school at the age of 15 and had started picking up menial jobs. He later became a gravedigger and truck driver.

Reportedly, his attacks began in the year 1975 in West Yorkshire. Reportedly, he attacked a woman with a hammer and then slashed her with a knife. Another woman was found with similar injuries a few months later. The two women did not succumb to their injures and survived the attacks.

On October 30th, the same year, Peter committed his first murder. The victim was Wilma McCann, who was a sex worker. According to a statement given by Sutcliffe to the police, he stated that after his first murder, he developed a hatred for prostitutes in order to justify within himself a reason why he killed Wilma McCann.

He was known to have killed several more sex workers after his first murder. However, he was not arrested until January 2nd, 1981. While he admitted to his crimes in front of the police, he denied the same in the court.

Sutcliffe was convicted of 13 counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 20 concurrent life terms.

Police's fault

Wahington Post reports that Peter Sutcliffe went unchecked for so many years due to loopholes and flaws in the investigation conducted for the numerous murders happening at the time. According to the media portal, the police failed to arrest Sutcliffe was because the senior officers were misled by a hoax tape and letters from imposters claiming to be the ripper.

Moreover, the eye witness could never give an accurate picture of Peter’s appearance. The police were overwhelmed with information and key facts about the killer were misplaced. The data that the police had was improperly cross-referenced.

The media portal reported that Peter William Sutcliffe died on November 13, 2020 at the age of 74. He had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and had refused to undergo treatment. He had several other underlying health conditions.

Who was Jack the Ripper?

Jack the Ripper was a serial killer who committed at least five murders between August and November 1888. Similar to Peter Sutcliffe, he too had murdered sex workers. He committed the murders in or near the Whitechapel district of London's East End. Jack the Ripper was never arrested and his identity still remains a mystery.

