Why Are Episodes Of 'Survivor' Missing On Hulu? Reddit Users Claim Its 'musical Rights'

Survivor is one of the most-watched reality television shows which has a massive fan base. After premiering in 2000 on CBS with huge success, the series has churned out almost 40 seasons in 20 years, creating a massive franchise. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the show brings together strangers in an isolated location, wherein they must provide food and shelter for themselves. With each passing week, contestants are made to complete different challenges and vote to eliminate one another from the game with the last remaining contestant winning a grand prize of $1,000,000.

Over the years, the show is considered a trailblazer in American reality TV show. Fans of the show can also watch the show online on Hulu. However, there are a few episodes of the show that are missing on the OTT platform. Although, the OTT giant hasn’t officially addressed the issue, viewers are speculating several reasons behind the episodes gone missing. Here’s taking a look at it:

Why are episodes of Survivor missing on Hulu?

While several Reddit users are furious, many feel that the reason behind the error is due to musical rights. According to some, Hulu will have to pay royalties in order to stream the episode on their platform. Hence, they have dropped showcasing the episodes. Take a look at what netizens have to say on Reddit:

Most likely music rights issues. For most shows, they paid for the broadcast rights for music to air on TV. Since DVDs and streaming weren’t major things back then, no one secured rights for those. Now when they want to make the show for streaming or DVDs/Blu-Rays, they have to pay for the rights for each of those platforms. It can be extremely expensive to do so. This is the reason some shows will never make it to streaming or Blu-Ray. If they do, sometimes they’ll replace the original music or remove the scene.

it’s due to rights issues. there’s content cbs/hulu can’t clear without the massive budget they had then. usually it’s someone singing or something similar

Some are saying that they do not have license to show episodes that use songs or have contestants singing songs. They no longer have rights to the songs and cannot stream them without paying royalties? Or how ever that works ... Honestly, it's stupid because there is no point in watching survivor if you can't watch consecutive episodes.

