Roadies Revolution Written Update For Dec 5: Arushi Fails To Ace 'Drone Survivor Task'

In the previous episode of Roadies Revolution, the elimination of Prathibha Singh took place owing to her aggressive behaviour towards Arushi Chawla previously. During the Basket Brawl task, the former had remained quite active but slapped the latter, which was not acceptable according to Ranvijay. Meanwhile, Arushi requested to eliminate Prathibha directly for her deeds. Considering the same, Ranvijay watched the footage with Gang Leaders and proceeded to punish her. They voted her out from the show. Check out Roadies Revolution December 5 written update to know what happened:

Roadies Revolution written update: Arushi fails to ace Drone Survivor Task

In the Roadies Revolution December 5 written update, Ranvijay surprises the contestants with another twist. He urged them to divide themselves into a pair of two as others have to vote against them, reminding them of double elimination. So, everyone finds their partners -- Jayant with Abhimanyu, Zabi and Poonam, Michael- Nisha, and Arushi- Sanjay. But most of the participants vote against Arushi, leading to the elimination of Sanjay as well.

Now, Ranvijay brings another turn with eliminated contestants Arushi and Sanjay’s face-off. While the winners will stay, losers will have to leave the show. In the new task, both of them have to choose three people for their team. Arushi, who is trying to involve them, struggles with the participants. Contestants are already injured and step away from participating in the task. Arushi Chawla’s team members are Aman Poddar, Michael Ajay, and Nikhil Chinappa. On the other hand, Sanjay Negi has Akash Verma, Jayant Yadav, and Varun Sood.

As the Roadies Revolution latest episode proceeds, Arushi and Sanjay perform their survival task with utmost attention and determination. The Drone Survivor Task involves opponent team members using drones to distract others. Though everyone tries to play well, only one can stay on the show. However, Arushi loses the Survival Task, saving Sanjay to remain on MTV Roadies Revolution. Check out the leader board updates of Gang Leaders.

Check out the leader board ranks

Varun Sood : 3 Stars

Nikhil Chinapa : 3 Stars

Prince Narula: 2 Stars

Neha Dhupia: 1 Star

