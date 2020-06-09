Why Are Geoffrey And Varya Not On The TLC's 90 Day Fiance 'tell All'?

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality TV series that airs on TLC. The show revolves around couples who have applied for or have received a K-1 visa, which is available only to foreign fiancés of United States Citizens. Therefore the couples have ninety days to marry each other. A 90 Day Fiancé tell-all was conducted on June 7, 2020. But this season’s stars Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina were missing. Find out what kept the reality stars away from the tell-all.

Why are Geoffrey and Varya not on the tell-all?

The TLC network decided, that it would be inappropriate for the 41-year-old actor, Geoffrey Paschel, to be apart of the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all. This was because the Tennessee native had provided the channel, with misleading information about his criminal background. However, TLC invited his partner Varya. But Varya Malina made the decision to not attend the 90 Day Fiancé's 'tell all' task.

The television network reported to a media portal, that Varya felt it would be disrespectful to show up without Geoffrey. Varya, who is a 30-year-old Russian DJ, believed she entered the reality show as a team alongside Geoffrey. Hence it would be wrong to appear without him by her side.

What does Geoffrey feel about TLC’s decision?

Geoffrey conducted an Instagram live with his co-star Lisa Hamme’s representative - Rocco Straz. Geoffrey admitted during life, that he was not sad about channels decision. The 41-year-old Tennessee native, reportedly said to a media portal, that he felt as though the network caved to the pressure of a few thousand people calling for his removal from 90 Day Fiancé. Geoffrey also mentioned that the #MeToo movement, along with the current climate had caused the network to “cower to the minority.” Geoffrey Paschel has decided to release his own tell-all on his personal YouTube channel. Varya Malina will likely to appear on this tell-all as well.

Reportedly, the actor thought that it was unfair that TLC didn’t give him an opportunity to clear his name. He is also upset about the fact that his fans are left “on a cliff-hanger like that” about the state of his relationship with Varya and Mary, a former friend, whom he started seeing after the break-up with Varya. Fans can expect, that the former couple Geoffrey and Varya will have a lot to say together. Recently on his Instagram Geoffrey posted a picture of him with Varya. The caption read “Cheers to going in as [a] team and going out as one,”. He added “#Respect for each other regardless of the outcome. Take notes; that’s how it should be done.”

