'What Are The Odds' Star Yashaswini On 40-yr-old Dating Teen; Says 'Love Has No Age'

Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra recently featured together in the Netflix film, What Are The Odds. The movie released on the digital platform on May 20, 2020, and was an instant success, with critics praising its acting, playful tone, and its unique coming of age story.

In a recent interview with Republicworld, What Are the Odds lead actors Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra spoke on various topics, including their experience while filming the movie. At one point, the two actors also discussed how they felt about the concept of a 40-year-old dating a teenager.

Yashaswini Dayama & Karanvir Malhotra on a 40-year-old dating a teenager

During the interview, Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra were asked about their opinion on a quote from the movie, "40-year-olds date teenagers all the time". Responding to the question, Yashaswini Dayama stated that it was massively problematic if the teenager in question was a 13-year-old. She added that the quote was said by her character, Vivek, who was still a kid and did not really understand the weightage of things that she said.

However, Yashaswini Dayama further stated that love did not really have an age limit. The actor said, "Love has no age if you understand the maturity, and if you understand what is happening consensually and everything. I mean teenager and 40 may be too much, but if you are like 19 and like someone who maybe 39, and you got the right head on your shoulders, then you do you."

Later, Karanvir Malhotra is asked about his character, Ashwin, who was less developed compared to Yashaswini Dayama's Vivek. Talking about his character, Karanvir mentioned how he had a turning point in the film. The actor talks about how Ashwin eventually feels very protective about Vivek as a friend. Karanvir also mentions that Ashwin's backstory was discussed in the terrace scene where he tells Vivek about his parents.

What Are the Odds cast and reviews

What Are the Odds is directed by Megha Ramaswamy and stars Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra in the leading roles. The movie was well-received by critics and fans alike, with many praising the lead cast's acting and the story. The plot follows Vivek and Ashwin, two teenagers who are forced to become friends and spend their day together due to strange and chaotic circumstances.

