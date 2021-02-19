Why Did Anna Faris Leave 'Mom'? Read More On The Actor's Exit And The Show's End

After Anna Faris left Mom, CBS's longest-running comedy series will be coming to an end post its current season. The sitcom, which premiered on September 23, 2013, saw Faris play a single mom called Christy, struggling with alcoholism when her mother, played by Allison Janney, comes to the rescue. The show has been applauded for addressing nuanced issues like alcoholism, teen pregnancy, addiction, relapse, homelessness, and many other issues. Read more on Anna Faris' exit, the character Christy in the current season, and the show's end below.

Why did Anna Faris leave Mom?

Anna Faris's decision to move on from the show seemed sudden to cast members and longtime fans. Faris decided to move on in order to explore different career options. According to Deadline, in a statement announcing her departure in September 2020, Faris expressed that her past seven years on Mom had been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding times in her career. She said she was thankful to Chuck, the writers, and her amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. She clarified while her journey as Christy had come to an end and allowing her to pursue new opportunities, she will be watching the next season and will root for her TV family.

What happened to Christy on 'Mom'?

According to The List, while fans of the show were worried that the makers would kill Christy's character, the writer took a much better option of sending her off to law school on the East Coast, as a happy ending for the character that started it all. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mom showrunner Gemma Baker explained that even though the show has killed characters from the past, they never considered that option for Christy. As the audience had been rooting for her for seven seasons, the idea of killing her off would be devastating for them as well as the characters on the show. It was important that Christy moved on to bigger things.

Anna Faris' 'Mom; co-star Allison Janney on her exit

Allison Janney was particularly very upset about Anna Faris’s exit. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Janney said it was a huge loss for the show to not have Anna because she was part of creating the character 'Christy' who everyone fell in love with. She described her character to be lovable, warm, gullible, and funny and said she would miss her so much. In a recent interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, she said she found Faris’s exit “very odd” and she was very missed.

Mom Show's Ending

It was announced on February 17, 2021, that Mom will end its run after the current eighth season. Mom’s series finale has been set for May 6, 2021. According to Deadline, this was the last season of Mom’s two-year pickup which the comedy series received in 2019. Also, Allison Janney's contract was supposed to end with the current season, who became the series’ solo lead after the exit of Anna Farris. In the same article, the studio said in a statement that Chuck, Gemma, Eddie, and Nick had created a beautiful series with storylines depicting the real-life struggles and success of those in recovery. The studio added that they were deeply proud of the Mom cast, crew, and writers for the impact their work has made on viewers and they thanked their partners at CBS for enabling their stories to be told.

