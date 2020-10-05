Anna Faris & Tom Cavanagh Starrer 'Yogi Bear' Filming Locations Revealed; Read More

The animated movie Yogi Bear is a 2010 released 3D comedy film. The movie is based on the 1960s TV series named The Yogi Bear Show, and the movie uses the same character which was created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Yogi Bear movie features actors like Anna Faris, Tom Cavanagh, T.J. Miller, Nate Corddry and Andrew Daly, along with the voices of Dan Aykroyd and Justin Timberlake. The movie is all about the life of Yogi Bear and his sidekick Boo-Boo Bear and their mission to save their home in the Jellystone Park. Take a look at some of the filming locations of the animated movie.

Where was Yogi Bear movie's filming location?

According to nzherald, the movie Yogi Bear was majorly filmed in Woodhill Forest. The forest comes in the Auckland region of New Zealand. The 3D movie was made using a film crew of 200 people. In the middle of the Woodhill forest, a huge Hanna-Barbera set was built where the cartoon movie was shot. Woodhill forest was where the movie shows Yogi Bear's residence. Location media co-ordinator, Ernie Malik had mentioned that they filmed in Taupo, Woodhill and other Auckland regions of New Zealand.

Woodhill Forest

Woodhill Forest is a national forest in Auckland, New Zealand. The location was shown to depict Yogi Bear's house. This is the residence for which Yogi Bear and Boo-Boo Bear fight to prevent it from getting logged.

The makers of the film shot in the Taupo/Rotorua region as well.

Taupo/Rotorua

Yogi Bear plot

The film Yogi Bear is directed by Eric Brevig, who is known for his hit movies like Journey to the Center of the Earth and Total Recall. The movie is produced by the Donald DeLine of Body of Lies fame and Karen Rosefelt from Twilight fame. Yogi Bear cast includes Anna Faris stars as a documentary filmmaker, while Canadian actor Tom Cavanagh and Andrew Daly as the main leads. The movie showcased voices of singer Justin Timberlake as well as Ghost Busters fame Dan Aykroyd.

The story starts at Jellystone Park, where Yogi Bear and Boo-Boo bear are in danger of being thrown out of their own houses. This is because the park had lost business and Mayor Brown plans to sell the land to make up for its losses. Here is a trailer of the animated hit movie Yogi Bear released in 2010.

