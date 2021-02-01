Why Did Rafael Leave 'Legacies'? Here's The Fate Of The Character

The American drama series Legacies has won quite an audience thanks to its fantasy storyline and its predecessor show The Originals. The CW network show was launched in 2018 and stars, Danielle Rose Russell. The actor stars as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, the character that originated in the fifth and final season of The Originals. Find out why did Rafael leave Legacies?

Why did Rafael leave Legacies?

Legacies has welcomed back some familiar characters and, of course, ushered some new ones in The Originals universe. Rafael played by Peyton Alex Smith has earned a lot of praise among audiences in the two seasons of the show. However, in season 3 episode 2 which is titled Goodbyes Sue Do Suck, signalled Raf’s departure from the show.

Did Peyton Alex Smith leave Legacies?

Fans saw that in Legacies season 3, was transported to a prison world in order to spare his life. Although it looked as though he would die in the episode, Hope (played by Danielle Rose Russell) managed to figure out a way to save him. But it essentially meant everybody lost him.

Did Rafael die?

Fans might also remember that Rafael had died in the previous episode and had been resurrected by The Necromancer played by Ben Geurens. However, Rafael’s return from the dead wasn’t wholly successful as he began coughing up a black goo of sorts. Audiences might already remember this had killed Chad (Charles Jazz Terrier). Hence it can be speculated that Rafael will meet the same fate. He then bade farewell to his nearest and dearest. This is where Hope stepped in. Using his descriptions, Hope designed a prison world for him, but one in which he gets to live happily. Hence Rafael isn’t exactly dead.

Will Peyton Alex Smith return in Legacies season 3?

The actor has not revealed whether he will be returning to Legacies down the line or not. However, he did tweet a heart emoji and a desert island, which can be interpreted as a sign-off of sorts. But considering the character isn’t dead, there is arguably a chance that Peyton could reprise the role one day. In the previous episode, we also learned that Rafael is a descendant of King Arthur, which some could interpret as a sign that he will return.

