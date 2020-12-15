Jared Padalecki Introduces His 'SPN' Family To The CW's 'Walker' Family; Watch Trailer

American actor Jared Padalecki shared the first trailer of his highly-anticipated show titled Walker, which is a reboot of 1993's Walker, Texas Ranger. Along with sharing the trailer of his upcoming series for The CW, Jared revealed Walker's release date too as he introduced everyone to the '#WalkerFamily'. The upcoming action TV series boasts of the Supernatural actor in the titular role alongside an ensemble cast in pivotal roles.

The CW Original Series Walker trailer released!

Yesterday, i.e. December 14, 2020, actor Jared Padalecki was quick to make headlines after he shared the trailer of The CW's Walker on his Twitter handle. For the unversed, Jared Padalecki's new show Walker is a reboot of Paul Haggis and Leslie Greif's Walker, Texas Ranger which aired on CBS from 1993-2001. In the upcoming television series, the 38-year-old will be seen essaying the role of veteran actor Chuck Norris as 'Cordell Walker' from the original CBS series.

Sharing the trailer of Walker on his Twitter handle, the Gilmore Girls actor wrote, "It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily".

Check out the trailer of Jared Padalecki's Walker below:

It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/1QbOYH5ikX — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 14, 2020

Alongside Jared, the Walker cast boasts of Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Violet Brinson and Kale Culley in the key roles. The American action TV series is all set to premiere on January 21, 2021, at 8/7c on The CW. The official synopsis of The CW Original Series reads:

Walker, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and navigate clashes with his family to find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers history), played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

