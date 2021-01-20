'Riverdale' Season 5's New Promo Released By The CW Ahead Of New Season Launch

On January 20, 2021, the makers of The CW’s Riverdale released a new promo ahead of its release on the same day. The team took to their official Instagram handle and shared a short promo video clip. Riverdale has acquired a huge fan base over the past four seasons, and they are quite excited as the new season hits The CW in the US on January 20.

Riverdale Season 5's new promo out

The CW released a new promo and captioned the video as, “24 hours. ‘#Riverdale5’ airs tomorrow at 8/7c! Stream next day free only on The CW”. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. A fan commented, “Toni is adorable with her confidence, because she WILL be Serpent Queen” with a red heart.

Another one wrote, “’if it’s important to you it’s important to me’ CAN YOU HEAR ME CRY?” with a crying face emoticon and a red heart. A user wrote, “Cheryl blossom being Cheryl blossom”. Another fan commented, “I can’t wait!! I just don’t want bughead or choni to end but varchie already ended”.

Riverdale cast details

Riverdale features KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes who returns as Archie Andrews, Jughead, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge respectively. Fellow students such as Kevin Keller played by Casey Cott, Toni played by Vanessa Morgan, Cheryl Blossom played by Madelaine Petsch and Reggie Mantle played by Charles Melton, return to the show. Fangs Fogarty is being played by Drew Ray Tanner in the upcoming season.

While speaking to E! News, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa complimented the actor saying that the actor has made his Fangs’ character a fan favourite since Riverdale’s season two. He also added that he is thrilled as Drew joins the new season as a series regular by living with an on and off boyfriend Kevin and Serpent Queen Toni Topaz. He announced that the viewers will notice him sing more in the episodes.

According to Digital Spy, Riverdale season five will take a leap of seven years which Reinhart considers as a ‘way of revamping’ the show. With the promo being released, fans see that season five won’t be smooth sailing as Veronica finds out about Betty and Archie’s controversial kiss. The air of season four which was the prom is also shifted to the upcoming season.

Riverdale Season 5 Trailer

