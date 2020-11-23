Why Did They Recast 'The Crown'? Here Is Why Season 3 And 4 Were So Different

If you are a fan of The Crown, you know the show saw a new cast in season 3. But do you know why? The Crown is a popular Netflix original drama series. The Crown follows the historical events of the second of the twentieth century. The political rivalries and the scandalous events in the royal family. The story is based on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. The audience loves watching this drama series for the amazing accuracy and resemblance of the actors with the actual royal family. After the unwavering season 1 and 2, the showrunner Peter Morgan famously recast actors Claire Foy and Matt Smith with other cast members of the show. Read the article to know why.

ALSO READ: The Crown Season 4: Claire Foy Surprises Viewers With A Cameo

Why did they recast The Crown?

According to a report by NYtimes, Peter Morgan revealed his plan about the cast of The Crown. He said that with every season the characters' age increased and to keep up the real essence of the characters he wanted to change his actors every two seasons. He said that by season three the series reached the 1963-64 era and Claire Foy didn’t fit in naturally to play that age. He said they didn’t want to be silly with makeup and recasting was a more sensible move.

ALSO READ: Emma Corrin From The Crown Wore Replica Of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress In Netflix Show?

After season three’s recast, The Crown season 4 cast had the same actors. While almost the whole cast was revamped in season three, season four didn’t have the same turnover. The Crown season 4 actors remained the same from season 3 but The Crown season 4 characters did see some notable and exciting new additions. The characters of young Princess Diana and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher are played by Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson respectively. These two new additions have added a whole new flavour to the cast of The Crown season 4.

ALSO READ: The Crown’s Emma Corrin Wins Fans’ Hearts As Princess Diana; Netizens Call It ‘phenomenal’

ALSO READ: 'The Crown' Season 4 Cast: How Real Characters Replicated In Reel; See In Pictures

Other members in the Cast of The Crown season 4 continued from season 3 are Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Emerald Fennel as Camilla Parker Bowles, Olivia Colman who replaced Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. Helena Bonham Carter who replaced Vanessa Kirby’s role as Princess Margaret. Tobias Menzies who took on Matt Smith as Prince Philip. Charles Dance as Louis Mountbatten. Charles and Tobias have been a part of other royal families in other shows. While Tobias also played the role of Marcus Junius Brutus in the HBO series Rome Charles Dance depicted the role of Tywin Lannister from the Game of Thrones. Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Marion Bailey who took on Victoria Hamilton’s Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

ALSO READ: 'The Crown's' Olivia Colman Has A Quirky Advice For Next 'Queen Elizabeth' Imelda Staunton

IMAGE CREDITS: @thecrownnetflix IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.