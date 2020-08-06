Why Was Christmas From Big Brother Arrested? Here Is What The Contestant Did

Big Brother-All Stars 2020 has officially started. The first episode of Big Brother 2020 was aired on Wednesday, August 5 and the anticipation around the new season was high. Christmas Abbott, who is a former Big Brother contestant, was among the featured contestants this season. Seeing Christmas on Big Brother again made many fans recollect that the reality star had been previously charged with a felony and arrested. Find out why was Christmas from Big Brother arrested.

Christmas Abbott arrested: Why was Christmas from Big Brother arrested?

The 38-year-old former Big Brother star Christmas Abbott is a competitive CrossFit athlete and the owner of CrossFit Invoke gym in Raleigh, North Carolina. According to the reports of News Observer, Christmas from Big Brother was arrested in Tampa, Florida, in August 2018. The report goes on to state that Christmas Abbott was arrested because she had attacked a woman who was allegedly having a relationship with the father of Abbott’s then-unborn baby.

Christmas from Big Brother who was 8 months pregnant at the time, was arrested on August 18, 2018, after she had repeatedly rammed her Mercedes SUV into a parked Honda sedan. The parked car was owned by Samantha Jane Morse of Tampa, the woman who was alleged of having a relationship with her then-boyfriend Benjamin Bunn. Reports state that Abbott was charged with criminal mischief greater than $1,000 for a third-degree felony.

Christmas from Big Brother had allegedly screamed at Morse and Bunn who were present at the scene and defiled Morse’s car before leaving. The report also mentions that Christmas Abbott was taken to the Orient Road Jail in Tampa. However, she was not processed there because of her pregnancy. In 2018, People Magazine reported that Abbott’s son Loyal Atticus Abbott was born on October 8 in South Carolina.

Who is in Big Brother Cast 2020?

Big Brother 2020 kicked off on Wednesday, August 5 on CBS. Fans had been speculating who the contestants would be for 2020’s Big Brother-All Stars. The cast members this year include Christmas Abbott, who was last featured in Big Brother Season 19. The cast also features Bayleigh Dayton who was previously seen in Big Brother Season 20 and many other former Big Brother contestants. The new season will also feature ex-contestants like David Alexander, Dani Briones, and Da'Vonne Rogers.

