Why Was 'The Mick' Cancelled After An Abrupt S2? Know What Could've Been Expected From S3

The Mick, being cancelled after receiving such good ratings and reviews, came as a shock to everyone involved. The series, created by brothers John and Dave Chernin, was an instant hit with the audience. Ratings skyrocketed for the initial episodes. The familiar faces, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson, among others, also added to the mass appeal of the show.

Why was The Mick cancelled?

With the way Fox was backing the show and wanted to keep alliances with the Chernin brothers, the chances of renewal were expected to be high. The creators were depending on this certainty. But in the cut-throat business of shows, nothing can be taken for granted. Fan favourite Brooklyn nine-nine was also cut from the channel.

The possible reason could be the drop in show ratings. While the show started with very high ratings, there was a dip as the show progressed. Season 2 saw the viewership holding steady with the finale of season 1, but that did not hold out through the season. Fox might not have seen much promise for the viewership of the show. For now, the fans of The Mick seasons 1 and 2 are left with a scenario of what-could-have-been.

The Mick seasons 1 and 2 to be the only seasons of the show to be aired

According to TVLine, the creators, brothers Chernin, said they were sure about the show being renewed and that is why the second season ended on a major cliffhanger. The Chernin brothers revealed what could be expected in the third season and that is the only closure that fans could expect. Season two (which was inadvertently the series finale), ended with Sabrina being electrocuted. This was something that would have had a long-term effect on the life of the character. John and Dave Chernin revealed that she would not be miraculously healed in the third season, as one would expect from a comedy, but this would not be the case with the show, as added by the site.

The third season would see Sabrina dealing with life in light of her circumstances. The audience would also see her recovering and going on with her life. However, this would not have been the only thing of consequence. The brothers revealed they had a lot more planned for the third season.

