5 Shows Like 'Bridgerton': Here's A List Of Shows To Watch If You Loved The Show

The new Netflix show Bridgerton has made quite an impact on the audiences ever since it was released on the streaming platform. All 8 episodes of the show arrived on Netflix on December 25. However, given the hype around the show, many Netflix users might have already binge-watched it in one sitting. Many fans might be facing the void one feels after completing an entertaining show and have no more episodes of it left. If you have run out of Bridgerton episodes, here’s a list of 5 shows like Bridgerton.

What to watch after Bridgerton?

Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl was one of the most popular television shows of the 2000s. The show doesn’t have Lady Whistledown, but what it does have, is a snarky narrator of its own. While Bridgerton is set in the 19th century’s high society in London, if it took place in the 2010s, it would look much similar to Gossip Girl. Gossip Girl is a hit CW series that explores the lives of privileged teenagers in Manhattan as they sabotage each other’s relationships and share secrets and scandals. This teen drama is just as juicy as Bridgerton.

Anne with an ‘E’

This Canadian drama was one of the best shows on Netflix. As a result, many fans were disappointed when Netflix decided not to renew it for a fourth season. Anne With an E borrows from the beloved book Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery. The coming-of-age series follows Anne (Amybeth McNulty), an orphaned girl who has a traumatic past that haunts her in her present experiences. Anne looking to find her way in the world in the 1890s. When she’s mistakenly sent to live with Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert on Prince Edward Island. The arrival of Anne brings new life to their town.

Belgravia

Belgravia brings with it all of the Bridgerton drama and scandal. The best part is that it’s even set in the same era as the latter. The Epix miniseries dives into the secrets of high society London and follows the journey of Trenchard family is invited to the Duchess of Richmond’s ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo.

The Outlander

Outlander is possibly among the most well known period dramas ever. Outlander is not adventure drama but it has its fair share of romance as well. Hence, if Bridgerton’s had you hooked, turn to another period romance like Outlander next. The show is based on Diana Gabaldon’s books and tells the story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a WWII nurse who is transported back to the 18th century. There, she finds love with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), who is a Scots warrior who helps keep her safe.

Sanditon

Jane Austen’s novel comes to life in Sanditon, a popular PBS miniseries set in the regency era just like Netflix’s Bridgerton. It follows the story of Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams)after she moves to the quaint village of Sanditon seeking a fresh start, but she doesn’t expect what she finds there. Sanditon is a town teeming with secrets. It’s also there where she meets the charming Sidney Parker (Theo James), whose family is dreaming of turning the sleepy Sanditon into a tourist destination.

