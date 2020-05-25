On Cillian Murphy's Birthday, Here Are Some Of The Best Moments From 'Peaky Blinders'

Cillian Murphy celebrates his 44th birthday today, i.e May 25, 2020. The actor has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films through the years like The Dark Knight, Inception and Red Eye. But, the actor garnered a solid fan base with his portrayal of the character of Thomas Shelby aka Tommy Shelby in the series Peaky Blinders which has been on air since 2013.

Also read: 7 Interesting Facts That You Did Not Know About 'Peaky Blinders'

Peaky Blinders is set in the post World War I era in the city of Birmingham, England. Cillian Murphy plays the role of a notorious leader of a gang of the Peaky Blinders. Throughout his appearance on the show, actor Cillian Murphy has impressed both fans and audience members with his acting skills, which also earned him a number of accolades. As the actor celebrates his 44th birthday, here is a look at some of the best Cillian Murphy moments from the show Peaky Blinders.

So Close - Season 2 finale

The season 2 finale of Peaky Blinders showcased an interesting set of events which almost took the life of the lead character Tommy Shelby played by Murphy. in the season 2 finale, Cillian Murphy's character is escorted an abandoned field where he is destined to be shot by the Ulster Volunteer Force. Tommy Shelby escapes death but can be seen feeling bad about as he whispers 'So Close'. Check it out below -

Also read: 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Won't Be The End Of The Franchise? Producer Spills The Beans

Already Broken

The first few episodes of Peaky Blinders set up the character of Tommy Shelby and the world around him in detail. In the earlier episodes of the show, season one episode two to be precise, Tommy asks Grace played by Annabelle Wallis to sing him a sad song. Grace then warns Tommy that a sad song will break his heart but he replies by saying 'Already Broken'.

Also read: From Shutter Island Ending To Parasite, Movie Climaxes That You Probably Didn't Get Right

Tommy shoots Alfie

One of the best additions to the cast of Peaky Blinders has been of Tom Hardy who featured in eleven episodes for the show. in one of Peaky Blinder's defining moments, Alfie played by Tom Hardy asks Tommy Shelby to shoot him. But it turns out to be a trap and both Alfie and Tommy end up shooting each other. Only Tommy emerges as alive as Alfie can be seen lying on the ground dead. Check it out below -

Also read: Irrfan Khan no more: Avengers star Chris Pratt condoles Jurassic World co-star's demise

Also read: 'Jurassic World 3' goes on floors, director Colin Trevorrow reveals title

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.